The Denver Broncos have built their roster well. Who has the highest cap hits approaching the 2025 NFL Season? You really have to hand it to George Paton and Sean Payton for the work they have done with this roster over the last few offseasons. They are now approaching their third NFL Draft together and are beginning to see their roster vision come to life.

Some have said that we should be looking at 2026 as being 'the year' for the team to truly ascend to the top, but based on their moves thus far in 2025, they clearly think that this upcoming season is going to be a good one. Part of what makes building a winning NFL roster so hard is being able to pay the right players and to pay them what they are worth.

The Broncos have done a great job with this. Let's dive into the players with the highest cap hits on the roster approaching the 2025 season.

Ranking highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2025 season

5. John Franklin-Myers, DE, $10,000,000

John Franklin-Myers is entering his second year with the Denver Broncos after having a career season in 2024, setting a career-high in sacks. He is a very good defensive end and is actually due for a short-term extension. We'll see if he gets one.

4. Ben Powers, LG, $17,425,000

Ben Powers might be a bit overpaid, but he's a quality starting guard and has not missed a single start for the Broncos, or even over the last three seasons overall. His availability is top-tier, and he's overall a darn good football player, but I could see him being a cap casualty next offseason.

3. Zach Allen, DE, $19,795,000

Zach Allen might be one of the three best defensive ends in football and is absolutely due for a huge contract extension from the Denver Broncos. We could see this deal approaching $25 million per season, and it would be deserved. Allen finished the 2024 season with a stellar 40 QB hits.

It's not often that a player, whether they are a defensive end or EDGE rusher, hits the 40 QB hit milestone. It was a sensational season. His current cap hit approaching 2025 is about $20 million, but I would guess that this number goes down a bit when the extension hits the books.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR, $20,200,000

Courtland Sutton is yet another Broncos player who is due for an extension. He's got the second-highest cap hit on the team approaching 2025. It is hard to pinpoint what kind of extension Sutton could get - I could see something around two years and falling somewhere between 20-25 million per season, but that's only a guess.

His cap hit for 2025 could also fall if there is an extension in the works.

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT, $23,775,000

The Denver Broncos have finally found a stable right tackle in Mike McGlinchey. He is paid handsomely, and probably paid a bit too much, but he's an above-average player at the RT position, which does not have a lot of quality players there.

McGlinchey is a total menace as a run blocker and seems to be an essential piece in terms of overall leadership on the team. He's got the highest cap hit on the Denver Broncos for 2025, but in the grand scheme of things, the Broncos not having a player with a $25 million cap hit is flat-out outstanding contract work by George Paton and the front office.