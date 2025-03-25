Von Miller leaves the possibility of a return to the Broncos wide open

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Von Miller one of the greatest players in Denver Broncos history. Miller, the Broncos' second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Broncos and was a massive part of why they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50.

Miller was traded to the Rams in 2021 and helped Los Angeles win a Super Bowl before inking a deal with the Bills in 2022. While Miller's time in Buffalo didn't go according to plan, he had six sacks this past season and could continue playing if he so chooses.

While appearing on Up & Adams on Tuesday, Miller was asked if he'd consider a reunion with the Broncos this offseason.

"I've always loved blue and orange ... you just have to see," Miller told Kay Adams. "It's a fun time right now for me and my career. You just have to wait and see, take it one day at a time."

Miller also said that he's happy with the way his career has gone and that it's fun to be in the position he is in now.

"I've done everything I could possibly do, and whatever's next for me is what's next. It's exciting looking at new teams, new quarterbacks, new environments, and a new place to be. It's fun."

Von Miller on potentially rejoining the Broncos: "You just have to see"

With the Broncos looking to finally be out of their dark ages and making it to the playoffs this past season, adding Miller wouldn't be a crazy thought. He's not the same player that he was in his prime, no, but he had six sacks last season and could still be a nice veteran pass-rushing presence.

Miller was right in that he accomplished what he could while in Denver. The team went to two Super Bowls and won one while he was a Bronco and he went on to win another Super Bowl with the Rams after he was traded. He's had a very distinguished career.

Maybe he decides to finish out his prolific career in Denver but either way, he'll always be a Broncos legend.