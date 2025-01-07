Broncos legend Von Miller reacts to having to play his old team in the playoffs

Denver Broncos legend Von Miller still uses the term "we" when referring to the team that he won his first Super Bowl with. He still loves the Broncos and has stated on a number of occasions that he will always bleed orange and blue. Miller has had a Hall of Fame career and other than a couple of dud years with the Broncos, he's almost always been on a team in contention, whether it was Denver, the Los Angeles Rams, or now the Buffalo Bills.

Now, his team is hosting the Broncos in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and trying to knock them out. The last time the Broncos were in the playoffs, Miller was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 MVP. Funny how that all works out.

Even though Miller has dealt with some injuries in his time with the Bills, he has been turning things up as of late for that Buffalo defense. He had six total sacks this season and finished off the year with a sack in consecutive games leading up to the playoffs.

Now that he and the Bills know they will be hosting the Broncos in the Wild Card round, Miller had a hilarious and simultaneously emotional reaction.

Von Miller posts hilarious, emotional reaction to Broncos making the playoffs

Von Miller posted this on Instagram: His #Bills will face his former team, the Denver #Broncos, in the playoffs.



🥲



Von still loves the Broncos and their fans. pic.twitter.com/lDJqoffkWh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 6, 2025

You can see the collection of photos here which was posted on Miller's Instagram page earlier in the week.

Obviously, Miller is reminiscing about Super Bowl 50 and his time with the Broncos, but there are two other images in the collection that send a pretty clear message. As much as Von Miller loves the Broncos, his mentality is to knock them out and take care of business this weekend.

As it should be. But instead of a Vic and Oz situation from HBO's incredible series The Penguin, perhaps we'll get more of a throwback. How about a Coach Gordon Bombay vs. his old mentor Jack Reilly in The Mighty Ducks kind of situation?

In addition to the storyline of the Broncos trying to take Miller out of the playoffs and vice versa, this is also a fascinating matchup from the perspective of Josh Allen being the one that got away from John Elway while he was general manager of the Broncos. Elway has stated recently that his greatest mistake as Broncos GM was not drafting Josh Allen.

Now, the Broncos finally seem to have found their franchise QB and the first opponent he'll face in the postseason is Allen.

Not to mention, one of the picks the Broncos used in the Von Miller trade back in 2021 was used to select Nik Bonitto, who has been in the running for Defensive Player of the Year this year.

See, the NFL doesn't need Joe Burrow for this game to be interesting...