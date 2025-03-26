Russell Wilson drives wedge even further with Broncos after signing with Giants

The Russell Wilson era was a complete debacle with the Denver Broncos. There was almost nothing redemptive about Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos after the franchise traded away multiple first- and second-round picks -- not to mention three players -- to acquire Wilson. Then, the Broncos spent $245 million on a new contract to make Wilson the face of the franchise.

And it just ended up feeling like we all got hoodwinked. Wilson was a disaster on the field. The team embarrassed the new ownership group. Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the end of his first year on the job. Wilson ended up being benched before the end of his second season with the team.

After the 2023 season, the Broncos cut Wilson in a rather unceremonious move, and Wilson stuck it to the Broncos by signing for the veteran minimum with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving the Broncos with over $37 million to pick up on the tab.

The Broncos have very nearly crept their way out of the Wilson contract, but he's still making enemies and burning bridges among Denver Broncos fans.

Russell Wilson gets in another dig at Broncos Country after signing with Giants

Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with the New York Giants for the 2025 season, and after signing the deal, he posted this:

MetLife Stadium is obviously the site of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl 48 victory over the Denver Broncos back during the 2013-14 season. And we all know how that went.

Not that Wilson should be sucking up to Broncos Country or anything, but he's done everything in his power to make his departure worse. He tried to drag the team through the mud for asking him to relinquish an injury guarantee in his contract. He's never actually taken any sort of ownership or accountability for the way he played in Denver.

All we've ever gotten from Wilson is the character he plays in public. At least when he was dragging the team on Brandon Marshall's podcast, it felt like a bit of honesty from him. But this latest act in the play is not anyone's cup of tea in Broncos Country. Wilson spent two years in Denver and while he should be proud of his accomplishment of winning the Super Bowl, this is merely another example of how little the Broncos meant to him.

The more time goes by, the more it feels like Wilson just used the Denver Broncos as a means of sticking it to the Seahawks at the time, and nothing more.