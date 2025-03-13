Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson seems to have hit a new low

Russell Wilson was a failed trade move by the Denver Broncos, and it seems like he has hit a new low as he searches for a new team. The Broncos swung the trade for Wilson a few offseasons ago, and he started 30 games for the team between the 2022-2023 seasons, going 11-19 in those starts and being cut after the 2023 NFL Season.

Well, after a shaky season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran QB, who was once among the very best in the NFL, could be searching for his fourth team in five seasons. It's a sad reality for Wilson, as news broke yesterday about which teams he plans on visiting in free agency:

Sources: Free-agent QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to fly tonight to Cleveland to visit with the Browns on Thursday, before being scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/5mKkcqV4ja — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

Poor Russell Wilson...

On Thursday and Friday, Russell Wilson will be visiting with the lowly Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who have the second and third overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and who could very well draft a rookie QB. Russell Wilson could end up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and when George Paton swung the trade for him, the assumption there was that Wilson was going to bring some of his magic to the Mile High city.

At this point, I am not sure the quarterback is one of the 32 best in the NFL, and he may not have a clear-cut starting job for the 2025 NFL Season. Denver was right to release him when he did, but that move set off a firestorm of people who disagreed with the move, and some of them even doubled-down when the Broncos then turned to the 2024 NFL Draft to take Bo Nix at pick 12.

Well, a year later, it seems like Denver made the right move, and now this team could be right on the cusp of turning into a Super Bowl contender. For whatever reason, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on Wilson in 2024, and it simply did not work out. We'll see if there is another team who falls for the Russell Wilson experience again.

If so, we could again have to watch a seriously declined QB try to make it work on another team. It's a sad reality for Russell Wilson, who is probably the one person who thinks he still has something left in the tank. The Denver Broncos do host the New York Giants in 2025, so that could be a fun matchup to watch if Wilson were to sign with the G-Men.