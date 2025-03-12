The Denver Broncos just filled their biggest need before the 2025 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, news broke that Evan Engram and the Denver Broncos have an agreement on a two-year deal. This gives Denver another huge need filled. This is a massive move for Denver and pretty much fills their most urgent need as we quickly approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

The deal was announced on Wednesday afternoon:

The Broncos have signed TE Evan Engram to a 2-year deal, per @MikeMcCartney7 pic.twitter.com/yrOiGkWY89 — PFF (@PFF) March 12, 2025

Evan Engram is a 30-year-old tight end who came into the NFL back in 2017 with the New York Giants. He played with the Giants until the 2021 NFL Season, and since then has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Engram was shockingly cut earlier this offseason. Across his NFL career, he's caught 496 passes for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns. Across a 17-game season, he has averaged 78 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns.

Not only is Engram is a very good receiving tight end, but he helps the Denver Broncos fill their biggest need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now yes, the 2025 NFL Draft is incredibly deep at tight end, but as many of us know, the tight end position is a very hard adjustment for many prospects who are able to go to the NFL.

Denver simply needed someone for the short-term who could provide an immediate receiving impact. There wasn't a long-term tight end available on the market, so a two-year deal for Evan Engram does leave the door wide open for the Broncos to also dip into the 2025 NFL Draft for a long-term option.

Heck, I would even say that this is a position that is very much still on the table at pick 20. Evan Engram is going to likely occupy the 'joker' role to an extent for Sean Payton. He isn't an elite player, but he's been a plus-receiver for most of his career and really does fit nicely into the offense.

I would hope that the Denver Broncos sniff around the free agent running back and wide receiver market as well to land a bit more help before they embark on the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the first external free agency signing Denver has made this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.

And thus far, it has been a pretty successful free agency period for the Denver Broncos front office. Let's hope that the duo of George Paton and Sean Payton can keep their foot on the gas in fielding the best team possible.