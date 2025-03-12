Broncos beat Chargers to make huge free agency splash with Evan Engram

One of the biggest areas of emphasis for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason? Playmakers for Bo Nix. The Broncos knew they needed to come away from NFL Free Agency with something, even if their primary targets to upgrade the roster are currently in the 2025 NFL Draft. They've started off free agency with a pretty big splash in the form of former first-round pick and veteran tight end Evan Engram.

Engram has been a productive pass-catching option his entire career. He's about one game shy of 500 career receptions, with shockingly only 25 career touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Broncos are signing two-time Pro-Bowl TE Evan Engram to a two-year deal. Denver has been seeking TE help in recent seasons and now finally has found some. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

The Broncos signed him to a two-year deal after competing with their division rival Chargers. It was reported early on March 10 that the Broncos had Engram in town for a visit, which was likely due to the fact that he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars with a "failed physical" designation. That's not a huge hangup this time of year because teams can medically clear players, but Engram is coming off of a shoulder issue this past year and would likely need medical clearance to sign a big-money free agent contract.

Evan Engram gives the Broncos their best weapon at tight end since Julius Thomas

Even though the Broncos have had some decent talent at tight end since Julius Thomas (shoutout to Owen Daniels and Noah Fant), they haven't had anyone of the same caliber as Evan Engram since Julius Thomas left the team, ironically for the Jacksonville Jaguars, back in 2015.

The Broncos would probably love to have a Rob Gronkowski-type at the position, someone who can do it all by playing in-line and being able to split out as well, but those kinds of players are extremely rare coming up from the college ranks. Engram has been slapped with the "big wide receiver" label previously in his career, and that kind of a player has huge value in the Sean Payton offense.

Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins will help take care of the blocking. The Broncos needed an upgrade in the pass-catching department in the worst possible way. Trautman led the team in receiving yards at tight end last season with just 188 yards. Lucas Krull led the tight end group with 19 receptions.

The Broncos' production in the passing game at tight end was pathetic and the inability of those guys to produce in that way was costly in a number of situations last season. Even with the inherent risk involved in signing a player like Engram with injuries in his career, he will easily clear the low hurdle of being the best tight end the Broncos have had in a decade.

This is a great start to upgrading the offense and the weaponry around young QB Bo Nix.