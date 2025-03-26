The Denver Broncos could go in a number of different directions in the 2025 NFL Draft. Would them trading down twice be a smart idea? The Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the first round. At pick 20, it's likely that a few top prospects will be available.

However, Denver may see a path to trade down, net some more capital, and still land a solid prospect. If Denver has the right offseason, this team could vault into contender status in 2025 and beyond. And after a breakout 2024 season, it might not be wise to bet against the franchise.

Let's get into the latest Broncos mock draft where they trade down twice.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team trades down twice and still nets a great haul

30th Pick (via BUF and PIT) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Broncos trade down with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills and end up with the 30th overall pick. They take Omarion Hampton from UNC with this pick, getting their true RB1 and a workhorse in the backfield.

The main issue with the team's run game in 2024 was not the offensive line - it was simply a personnel issue. Denver needs a legitimate running back on the roster, and Hampton is that type of player. This would be a stellar first-round pick.

51st Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

At pick 51, the Broncos get their center of the future and grab Marcus Mbow from Purdue. Mbow might be able to start Day 1 over Luke Wattenberg, and being that the Broncos were not going to spend big on a center in free agency, taking to the NFL Draft to find an upgrade is the likely plan to do this, if they intend on upgrading this position.

62nd Pick (via BUF and PIT) - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Another pick that the Denver Broncos were able to snag in their double trade-down was the 62nd pick from the Buffalo Bills. They take a well-rounded tight end prospect in Mason Taylor, who is the son of Jason Taylor, a Hall of Famer. The Broncos totally overhaul their tight end room by adding Taylor and free agency signing Evan Engram.

85th Pick - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

With their 85th pick, the Broncos grab Barrett Carter from Clemson, and like the TE room, make a notable free agency signing and also take a viable NFL Draft prospect to rebuild the room. I do believe there is still a path where Alex Singleton is not on this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

191st Pick - Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

The Denver Broncos are seen double-dipping at the RB position in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a wise idea. They take Brashard Smith from SMU, which could mean that a current Broncos running back is getting the boot. It would be wise for Denver to double-dip at RB given how deep this class is.

197th Pick - Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Denver adds some defensive tackle depth and take Ty Hamilton from Ohio State at pick 197 in our latest Broncos mock draft.

208th Pick - Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Perhaps someone who could be a Ben Powers replacement, the Broncos finish off this mock draft with Clay Webb, a guard from Jacksonville State.

2026 PIT 2nd

Amidst them trading down, the Denver Broncos were also able to net the Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Depending on the Steelers QB situation, this could actually be a higher pick in Round 2. The Steelers simply can't win nine or 10 games forever, so the Broncos may be able to luck out here.