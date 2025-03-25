The Denver Broncos might be close to turning into a contender. Are they missing these three remaining offseason moves? They are close, and that is not an exaggeration. This team made a trio of stellar signings in free agency and might be putting the finishing touches on a high-end, Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Sean Payton and George Paton have truly done a masterful job together in rebuilding this roster and reinvigorating the franchise, but the work is not done, and the work is truly never done. Let's dive into three remaining offseason additions that could turn the Broncos into a contender.

Broncos could turn into a contender with these three remaining roster moves

Finding a stud RB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft being so deep at running back, this is a great chance for the Denver Broncos to find that stud RB1. Whether you think it's TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, Omarion Hampton, or someone else, it's clear that Denver has to find 'that guy' at RB.

They could have some nice complimentary pieces in Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, but they do not have a home run hitter. Heck, they could even sign JK Dobbins right now, and their RB room would improve significantly. The main point here though is that Denver needs their own difference-maker at RB.

Sign a veteran wide receiver

I am still going to beat this drum even with guys like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Brandin Cooks off the board and on new teams. In my opinion, the Broncos have to sign a veteran wide receiver, as this WR room is still largely unproven, and it would benefit from someone who could raise the floor and give Bo Nix another person to throw to.

There could still be some cap casualties later on in the 2025 NFL Offseason, or even some trades that could still go down. I am not sure how much of a need the Broncos think wide receiver is, but if you ask me, it's one of the missing pieces of this offense.

Find one more difference-maker along the defensive front seven

I believe Denver signed on difference-maker at ILB this offseason in Dre Greenlaw, but in my opinion, they could find one more to truly turn into a contender, if they also swing the other two move. I would not hate a defensive tackle who excells at rushing the passer or even another inside linebacker that brings the juice the way Greenlaw does.

You might disagree and think that the Broncos front seven is as solid as it can get, but we saw just how much a deep defensive rotation helped out a team like the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Denver being able to find another 'dude' on defense, close to the line of scrimmage could put a ton of fear into opposing offenses for the future.