The Denver Broncos just might be on the cusp of something great in the AFC. Let's power rank the conference as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft. The AFC was quite weak in the 2024 NFL Season, as six teams in the conference finished with double-digit losses, and eight teams finished with a losing record.

We'll see if some of the more disappointing teams in the conference can figure something out in 2025. The next big event in the NFL is the 2025 NFL Draft, which is about one month away, and it'll be a great opportunity for some of the weaker clubs in the conference to try and improve.

Let's power rank the AFC approaching the NFL Draft.

AFC Power Rankings: Where do the Broncos fall approaching the NFL Draft?

16. Cleveland Browns

Maybe the worst team in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns saw the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their face and currently hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they may take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

15. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could take whoever they want. Cam Ward might be the betting favorite, and it's clear that they need a franchise quarterback.

14. New York Jets

A team that blew in up and are starting fresh, the New York Jets are no. 14 in our AFC power rankings. They signed Justin Fields in free agency, and he is likely to start for them for the 2025 NFL Season at least.

13. New England Patriots

I would not be shocked if the New England Patriots shoot up these power rankings as the 2025 NFL Season roars on. Drake Maye is going to be a stud, and they do have a solid head coach to right the ship in Mike Vrabel. Do not sleep on the Patriots.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Again one of the worst teams in the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders come in at no. 12 in our latest power rankings. Vegas did make a solid decision to hire Pete Carroll as their new head coach, and they also swung a trade for Geno Smith.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

Is this the era that is finally able to unlock Trevor Lawrence? The Jacksonville Jaguars are 11th in our AFC power rankings and do have some enticing pieces on either side of the ball. We'll see if first-year head coach Liam Coen has something up his sleeve.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Notably signing Daniel Jones in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have a win-now roster but do not have a viable starting QB on the roster unless Anthony Richardson can figure something out, which isn't likely. We might see both Richardson and Jones starting games in 2025.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps the favorites to sign Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers come in at no. 9 in our AFC power rankings. Until they invest in a viable rookie QB prospect and develop him, the Steelers will never get back to the mountaintop and will continue to win nine or 10 games a year until the bottom falls out.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

I am not sure why people would think that the Cincinnati Bengals are contenders. This team went 9-8 in 2024 but fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It's going to take a miracle to get that unit back into a competent place. They are eighth in the latest AFC power rankings.

7. Miami Dolphins

A good-not-great team, just like their QB, the Miami Dolphins are the seventh-best team in the AFC right now and do have the talent to compete with the top teams in the AFC from time to time, but Tua Tagovailoa has failed to consistently stay on the field.

6. Houston Texans

A team that has made some puzzling moves along the offensive line, the Houston Texans are sixth in our latest power rankings. Unless the Texans can fix their OL, they will not be able to take that leap into contention. They've got the talent to compete with the best, but have to fix that offensive line.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are a very good team but have not had a great offseason. They notably missed out on Evan Engram, who chose to sign with the Denver Broncos. LA will need to hit the draft out of the park in order to take that next step.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have made a trio of outstanding free agency moves to take the defense to the next level and to begin putting the necessary pieces together on offense. After a 10-7 season in which the team lost a ton of one-score games, the Broncos, with the right talent added from now until the start of the 2025 NFL Season, could win 12 games and cement themselves as a contender.

They are fourth in our AFC power rankings.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The three-time defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs come in at no. 3 in our power rankings. This team needs another starter along the offensive line and more help with their playmakers on offense. Kansas City got throttled in Super Bowl LIX.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens again lost in the postseason in 2024 after winning just one game. Something has to give at some point, right? They are second in our latest AFC power rankings and could again be a top team in the entire NFL in 2025.

1. Buffalo Bills

Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs yet again, the Buffalo Bills are another team in the conference that has failed to get over the hump. Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024, and last year did seem to be 'the year' for Buffalo, but it wasn't. Right now, they are the best team in the AFC.