Broncos NFL Draft 2025: Colorado State WR Tory Horton Scouting Report

The Denver Broncos have a diversely-talented wide receiver group that's been in flux over the last couple of seasons, but they always seem to be a team that won't pass up an intriguing option to add to the position. Head coach Sean Payton likes his skill position players and typically gets the most out of their strengths, so don't put it past the Broncos to take a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the more buzzworthy names to connect to the Broncos has to be Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton. Of course, Horton would not have to look very far from school to find his NFL home if drafted by Denver.

While he isn't viewed as a first-round talent, Horton could be flirting between being a Day 2 and Day 3 pick in this year's draft. What are his strengths? How about his areas needing improvement? Let's dive in.

Coloroda State WR Tory Horton 2025 NFL Draft Profile

Notes

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 196

Comes with experience as a punt returner (3 career PR TDs)

First-Team All-Mountain West in 2023

Positives

Quick-footed; gets in and out of his breaks easily; skilled route runner

Tracks the deep ball very well (background as a baseball player)

Works his way through zones to find soft spots

Horton is capable of playing both outside and inside, but at the pro level he might find more success in the slot. He is skilled at weaving through the defense with quick feet, as to find holes in the secondary. He is also great with the ball in his hands.

He plays faster than he looks, meaning he'll pick up ground but doesn't always look like he's going full speed due to his longer strides. His speed won't show off on longer, deeper routes. But, his 4.41 time at the Combine turned heads as one of the better times among wideouts.

Negatives

Does not possess long speed

Not one who excels in separating from stronger defensive backs

Can get pushed around in contested situations due to lack of strength

Most of his negatives will have to do with his lack of physicality and strength. Horton's frame is of the taller nature, but he doesn't necessarily play big. He could benefit by gaining play strength to have an advantage in close spaces and contested situations.

A season-ending knee injury is something to monitor as his health could be a question mark.

Tory Horton NFL Player Comparison: Rashod Bateman

Horton is taller than Bateman, but possesses similar fluid movements, especially when working downfield and tracking the football. He has those long strides that end up being faster than they look, and before you know it, he's racked up a good chunk of yards after the catch. Horton doesn't quite have the draft billing that Bateman brought with him, but the similarities in size and style are certainly there.

Tory Horton 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Round 3

For teams wanting the upside of a wide receiver who could have the ceiling of a top-tier WR2, Horton is going to be a tantalizing prospect and likely won't escape being drafted by the end of Round 3. Similar to the aforementioned Bateman, the potential is absolutely there. But, coming out of a smaller school and not necessarily seeing top-tier competition, will Horton translate well enough to the NFL level?