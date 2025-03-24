Sean Payton must take notes on perfect Broncos mock draft that fixes their needs

We are officially only one month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and everyone out there has their own idea of what would make for a perfect draft class for the Denver Broncos. Regardless of what has happened in NFL Free Agency, there are certain position groups in the 2025 NFL Draft class that look deeper and more talented than others. That would include the defensive line, running back, and tight end.

Those just so happen to be three positions of high interest for the Denver Broncos, and they just so happen to be the positions addressed in the latest three-round mock draft from our pals at NFL Spin Zone.

This is a mock draft haul that should be generating the interest and attention of head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. Those guys will undoubtedly have targets of their own, but let's break down this three-round haul and exactly why it would be ideal for the Broncos if the draft fell this way.

Broncos land ideal haul in three-round mock draft predictions

1st round: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

2nd round: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

3rd round: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

I've gone on record in the past as saying that I think the "ideal" first three rounds for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft would include a defensive lineman, a running back, and a tight end. It doesn't have to be in that order, but ideally, taking advantage of the three most talented position groups as early in the draft as possible?

That seems like a good way to go about it.

That doesn't mean it's the only path to success in the NFL Draft for the Broncos, but those three positions would be great to address in this class.

Derrick Harmon would give the Broncos a cost-effective pass rush weapon on the interior defensive line with some looming questions over the long-term future of guys like Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. We expect Allen will get re-signed but nobody knows what the future holds for JFM. The only defensive lineman under contract for 2026 (or beyond) is DJ Jones, who just re-signed this offseason.

The Broncos have some work to do on that unit and definitely need to keep adding talent.

The Kaleb Johnson pick in the second round might just be the perfect fit for the team. Johnson doesn't have the same timed speed as some of his peers in this class, but he's been the best back in college football when facing a stacked box and he has untapped potential as a receiver out of the backfield. due to the horrendous quarterback play at Iowa.

Elijah Arroyo is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the class and would be a great pickup for Denver to bring someone in as a developmental Joker while Evan Engram does his thing for the next couple of years. He had a breakout year this past year with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, but he could end up being a nice value because that's really his only year of production at the college level.

This would be a fantastic three-round haul for the Broncos, adding a top-flight talent to the defensive line, getting a new RB1, and landing another playmaking option at the tight end position on Day 2. The Broncos have ultimate flexibility in this year's draft but this might be more along the lines of a truly "ideal" scenario.