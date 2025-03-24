The Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams in free agency this offseason. Can they find his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Not only does Denver have a weak RB room in general, but when you look at the other 31 teams, Denver may actually have one of the weakest RB rooms in the entire NFL, which is not an exaggeration. The room did get weaker with Javonte Williams leaving, as crazy as that sounds.

The hope is that the Broncos front office can find a viable RB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, and perhaps also seeing Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin make some strides in 2025.

The Broncos find a Javonte Williams replace in this seven-round NFL mock draft.

Broncos replaced the departed Javonte Williams in 7-round mock draft

20. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft and is someone who would be a seamless fit for the Denver Broncos offense. He's got joker-type qualities, has game-breaking speed, can pass protect, and can function as a receiver out of the backfield as well.

He truly has shades of guys like Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs to his game, and it would not shock me if Henderson did go this high. In a 'normal' RB draft class that isn't stacked like it is, Henderson would be a the clear-cut RB1.

51. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

After signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency, Denver grabs one of the best ILB prospects in the NFL Draft in Carson Schwesinger. They will have totally remade their ILB room with this draft pick, and this could make it a lot easier and frankly likely that the team cuts Alex Singleton.

85. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jack Bech can run crisp routes and would be a nice get for the Broncos at pick 85, their third-round selection. He's a physical wide receiver and helps out at a huge position of need for the Broncos. I am personally confused why the coaching staff seems to hold the WR room as highly as they do - perhaps they see something we don't.

122. Anthony Belton, NC State

Anthony Belton could be a nice tackle prospect for the Broncos, and he plays an extremely important position as well. The team did extend Garrett Bolles recently, but having another viable tackle in the building surely cannot hurt.

191. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Mitchell Evans is a solid tight end prospect that Denver can get all the way down at pick 191. They signed Evan Engram in free agency, so along with remaking the ILB room, they've also remade their TE room quite easily.

197. Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Getting another defensive tackle in the rotation is a wise idea, and I would even say that a DT could be firmly in play at pick 20. Denver instead addresses the position a lot later on in this mock draft and grab Tim Smith from Alabama.

208. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Another great fit for the offense is Devin Neal, the dual-threat RB from Kansas. It would truly shock me if the Broncos did not double-dip at the RB position in the 2025 NFL Draft. With new additions of TreVeyon Henderson and now Neal, Denver has hit a home-run in not only replacing Javonte Williams, but also implementing a viable, long-term situation in the backfield.