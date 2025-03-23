The Denver Broncos have added some pieces in free agency ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's dive into their projected starting offense. I would say with almost 100% certainty that the Broncos will have at least two new offensive weapons of note before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

The team's roster on offense is still a bit of a work in progress, but we also cannot rule out the possibility that some of their young players take a huge leap in 2025 and hit their stride. We are closing in on one month away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before we get there, let's dive into the Broncos projected offensive starters.

Projected offensive starters for the Denver Broncos approaching NFL Draft

Quarterback: Bo Nix

One of the best rookie quarterback performances in the history of the NFL, Bo Nix should remain as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback for years to come.

Running Back: Jaleel McLaughlin

I guess Jaleel McLaughlin could be seen as the de-facto starter at the running back position right now, which is not great news. The team saw Javonte Williams depart in free agency, which was not a big loss, as harsh as that sounds.

The team could simply sign JK Dobbins and find a competent starter to hedge themselves a bit before the 2025 NFL Draft, but what do I know? Audric Estime is the other notable player in the RB room, a rookie in 2024.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Luke Wattenberg / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey

There should be no changes to the offensive line, but I would not be shocked if the Broncos drafted a center prospect and had themselves a bit of an open competition at that spot this offseason. Alex Forsyth is the other notable player in the center room, so I do truly believe there is a non-zero chance that someone other than Luke Wattenberg could start at center, but he is the incumbent and should be viewed as the favorite to start.

The other four OL players are all under rich contracts.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele

The wide receiver room is interesting - the Denver Broncos themselves seem to be quite high on the room, but I am of the belief that it's a first-round need. Denver could still add a depth WR at some point before the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps someone like Amari Cooper or DJ Chark.

But as of now, the three starters at the position figure to be Courtland Sutton, third-year player Marvin Mims Jr, who really existed more as a gadget player in 2024, and Devaughn Vele, their 27-year-old second-year player. All three players are solid and could emerge as the WR1 in a given week, but there isn't a high-end player at this position for the Broncos.

Troy Franklin is also in the room, but he was not a starter in 2024 and does have some developing to do. The most ideal scenario for Denver is that the young guys in Mims and Franklin each hit their stride in the 2025 NFL Season, and if there is any sort of ceiling left with Vele, who enters his age-28 season already, him reaching that would also be ideal.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Tight end and running back were the Denver Broncos biggest needs this offseason. They absolutely addressed tight end by signing Evan Engram, and right now, he is the team's starter. I don't believe Denver will take a TE at pick 20, but you never know. This could still be a position that is addressed later on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For now, though, Engram is the starter at this position and could have a huge role on the offense during his two-year contract in Denver.