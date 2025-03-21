The Denver Broncos must hone in on the college national champions and come away with multiple players from this school in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's no surprise that the Ohio State Buckeyes have a ton of players who are in the NFL Draft this year.

There are many who could be targets for the Broncos, who are right on the cusp of turning into a legitimate contender. If Denver plays their cards right, they could land multiple instant contributors on the team from the 2025 NFL Draft.

And some of those contributors could come from the Ohio State University.

Broncos should seek to draft multiple players from the national champions

Below are the most notable players in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle from Ohio State.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Maybe the best prospect fit for the Denver Broncos, TreVeyon Henderson is a dual-threat running back who comes with the full package. He's also got a distinct history of being a stellar teammate and would be a slam-dunk pick in the first round for the Broncos.

Quinshon Judkins, RB

The other Ohio State running back, Quinshon Judkins is going to have a very good NFL career and could be more of the Denver Broncos flavor. Both Henderson and Judkins likely hear their names called no later than, let's say, pick 40.

Emeka Egbuka, WR

Emeka Ebguka would be another Ohio State player who fits this offense like a glove. He's got sure hands, can route clean routes, and is a willing blocker. He's likely one of a long list of former Ohio State wide receivers who made it big in the NFL, including former Sean Payton draft pick, Michael Thomas.

Seth McLaughlin, C

A mid or late-round center prospect, Seth McLaughlin might be some nice competition for Luke Wattenberg this offseason, but could also be a long-term answer at the position depending on how center shakes out. McLaughlin isn't going to make headlines when he is drafted, but he could be another target for the Denver Broncos.

Tyleik Williams, DT

Someone who could go in the first round, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams would help the Broncos in the present and future along the defensive line. Denver's DL was among the best in the NFL in 2024, and there is simply no reason for the team to not keep adding players along the DL.

Williams could be a nice pick, but some Broncos fans could dislike it if it means the team does not take an offensive weapon wherever Williams is drafted.

Overall, there are numerous prospects from Ohio State who the Denver Broncos must have their eyes on in the 2025 NFL Draft.