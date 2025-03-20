The Denver Broncos could end up trading down multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they end up with several second-round picks in doing so? Currently holding the 20th overall pick in the first round, the Broncos could truly do anything with this pick, and there is no indication what their preferred plan is.

The front office is tight-lipped, so I am sure their NFL Draft plans will not be leaked. When you look at this class, the best value does seem to be in the second round, as there are not a lot of first-round prospects.

Overall, the talent in this NFL Draft is weaker at the top, and sometimes that happens. It could benefit the Broncos to acquire another pick in the second round, but in this mock draft, they are actually able to trade down and land a total of four second-round picks.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team somehow ends up with 4 second-round picks

50th Pick (via SEA) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I ended up trading down two times in this mock draft with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, and Omarion Hampton was somehow sitting at pick 50. This may not happen in the real NFL Draft, but I was simply taking what the draft simulator gave me.

Hampton is a Day 1 starter for the Denver Broncos backfield and could truly bring this run game to life. Former Broncos RB Javonte Williams was also from North Carolina.

51st Pick - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor is a nice wide receiver prospect. Denver uses their 51st pick on him. He's got a large catch radius and is a very willing blocker, which are two huge positives for being a pass-catcher in Sean Payton's offenses. I do not understand why the Broncos are so high on the WRs they currently have.

In my opinion, WR could even be a first-round need for Denver.

52nd Pick (via SEA) - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Yes, the Broncos are picking three times in a row in the second round. Another pick they got from the Seahawks in this trade-down goes to TJ Sanders, a defensive tackle from South Carolina. Denver should be proactive in keeping their trenches solid, as we know just how important that is to sustaining success in the NFL.

It's a huge reason why the 2024 Broncos were much better than many thought they would be.

63rd Pick (via KC) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson falls to pick 63 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, so Denver makes the pick and totally remakes their backfield with Hampton and now Henderson. This probably pushes two of Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie out of the Broncos backfield.

Henderson is a dual-threat player who profiles similarly to Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs, so his fit with the Broncos offense could truly be legendary.

66th Pick (via KC) - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and is one of the most complete tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Denver ends up with the 66th pick from the Kansas City Chiefs and take Taylor at the top of the third round.

With Taylor and Evan Engram in the Broncos TE room, that unit may actually be one of the better ones in the NFL now.

122nd Pick - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

The Broncos own pick, they use pick 122 on Cobee Brant, a cornerback from Kansas. Riley Moss is a good cornerback and is probably the other starter on the outside again in 2025. Kris Abrams-Draine showed a good bit in 2024 during his limited action, so it'll be interesting to see if Bryant could push someone like Damarri Mathis off of the roster entirely.

197th Pick - Marcus Tate, OG, Clemson

Denver uses pick 197 on guard Marcus Tate from Clemson. It would not shock me if the team cut Ben Powers next offseason to save a bit of cap space and to get younger along the interior. The Broncos have four big contracts along their offensive line. They might want to cut that down to three next year.

208th Pick - Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

The Broncos also have the 208th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They'll use their final draft pick on Maxen Hook, a safety from Toledo. Denver made a huge move at safety this offseason in signing Talanoa Hufanga, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers.