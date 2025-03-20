5 available defensive free agents the Denver Broncos can still sign

The Denver Broncos already have made a number of huge moves in 2025 NFL Free Agency, but that doesn't mean they're going to be sitting out for the rest of the offseason. There are still players out there who could upgrade Denver's roster, and there are still players out there who could be worthwhile risk/reward propositions.

We've already taken a look at the offensive side of the ball, but what could the Broncos look to add to their already-stacked defense? As "complete" as this unit may look right now, a good general manager's work is never done and they are always going to be looking to add.

Let's make the case for another handful of available free agents the Broncos could still consider signing in the coming weeks.

5 available defensive free agents the Broncos could still sign

1. Von Miller, EDGE

I will once again make the case for why Von Miller having one last run with the Denver Broncos makes a ton of sense. First and foremost, you can never have too many pass rushers in today's NFL. There is no such thing. Second, Miller is still contributing at a high level despite not being utilized heavily. He had six sacks for the Buffalo Bills last season on just 279 snaps.

The Broncos rotated a wide variety of players off the edge last season including five different players when Drew Sanders came back healthy. With Sanders switching back to the inside linebacker position, there is an opening for a 5th rusher.

And it doesn't matter if Miller doesn't play special teams, because both Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman already do. This would be the ideal timing for Miller to end his NFL career with one last year in Denver.

2. Dennis Gardeck, EDGE

Another free agent who has been both a valuable rotational pass rusher as well as a top-flight special teams player throughout the course of his NFL career is former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck.

Gardeck is not only a fellow University of Sioux Falls alum, but he got his break in the NFL playing for Vance Joseph with the Arizona Cardinals and could be an ideal type of player to add to the 53-man roster. Gardeck simply finds a way to get to the quarterback and actually had a career-high 20 pressures as recently as 2023.

At the age of 30, he could have a couple of really good years left in him and give the Broncos valuable depth as well as help on special teams.

3. Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker

The Broncos signed Dre Grenlaw at the linebacker position this offseason and they also re-signed Justin Strnad, but they might not be done adding bodies at that position.

Isaiah Simmons was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals once upon a time, and it also just so happened to be while Vance Joseph was the defensive coordinator there. There were some rumors that Simmons and Joseph weren't meshing well but they eventually got things figured out and the Cardinals actually traded Simmons after Joseph left.

In the last couple of seasons, he's been a rotational player and special teams guy for the Giants, a humbling shift from his Clemson days but perhaps that's where he could really be an interesting dart throw for the Broncos. He's still just 26 years old but even if it doesn't work out for him at linebaker, he'll add athleticism and speed to special teams.

4. Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback

I'm not going to be upset if the Denver Broncos bring in some veteran competition in the slot for Ja'Quan McMillian. As promising as McMillian has been, he was also extremely grabby in the 2024 season, which was up-and-down overall for him.

McMillian has the playmaker gene, which is great, but it can also get him into trouble. The Broncos are also in a predicament where they are running low on years of team control with McMillian and might need to give him a new contract in the near future.

Now might be the perfect time to really push McMillian by seeing if someone like Asante Samuel Jr. could come in and bounce back after only playing four games last year for the Chargers. He's been a very effective player when healthy in his career and for whatever reason, hasn't attracted a ton of attention early on in NFL Free Agency.

5. Calais Campbell, Defensive Line

Similar to the situation with Von Miller, I would have a hard time justifying not wanting to bring Calais Campbell in for a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

The most effective defensive lines in the NFL are defensive lines who can limit their guys' snaps, which the Denver Broncos want to do. We saw a number of guys rotate into the formation last season from the starting trio of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers and to the second unit of Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson, and sometimes Eyioma Uwazurike.

Campbell is a Denver native who nearly signed with the team a handful of years ago in NFL Free Agency before picking the Jaguars instead. He is still getting the job done with 20 pressures, 12 QB hits, and five sacks last season.