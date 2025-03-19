The Denver Broncos could still add a player or two on the offensive side of the ball ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. How about one of these players? After signing Evan Engram, the Broncos should keep their foot on the gas and consider bringing in another free agent or two on that side of the ball.

With the defensive side of the ball pretty much shored up in terms of starters and primary depth players, the offense should get most of the attention as the Broncos get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. Before the draft, though, they should consider signing one of these five available offensive free agents.

5 available offensive free agents the Denver Broncos can still sign

Brandin Cooks, WR

Drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2014, Brandin Cooks has been one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL since he entered the league. He's played 11 years in the NFL and has six 1,000-yard seasons.

Cooks has also played for five different teams. Being that he's a reliable wide receiver and has some familiarity with Sean Payton, the Broncos should take a look. Cooks would give the Broncos another viable weapon at WR and give that unit a much-needed boost.

Amari Cooper, WR

Amari Cooper has been in the NFL for a decade and has caught 711 passes for 10,033 yards. Cooper was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills this past season and could be a modest addition to the WR room. The Broncos may or may not have had interest in Cooper Kupp, but Amari Cooper would not be nearly as expensive and could be a huge get for Bo Nix.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 for the Los Angeles Chargers. He did this in 13 games, and had he played a full 17 games, he'd have broken the 1,000-yard mark with ease. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field across his NFL career, but with the Broncos elite training staff, signing Dobbins would be a great low-risk, high-reward move for the team's backfield, a unit that desperately needs help.

Nick Chubb, RB

Nick Chubb has played in just 10 regular season games over the last two years, but when he was on the field and healthy, Chubb was the best pure runner in football. The former Cleveland Browns running back could be in a similar situation to JK Dobbins in that landing with a team that has a solid training staff could do him wonders.

Chubb has rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career. Would the Denver Broncos prefer to sign JK Dobbins or Nick Chubb?

Tyler Conklin, TE

George Paton was in the Minnesota Vikings front office when Tyler Conklin was drafted, and while the team did sign Evan Engram, they could also sign Conklin, which would allow the team to deploy Engram all across the formation.

From 2021-2024, Conklin finished with 593, 553, 621, and 449 yards respectively. He's been a modestly productive receiving tight end and has added 10 touchdowns during that stretch as well.

With the team needing the offense to take a leap in 2025, it would make sense for Denver to add at least one of these remaining offensive free agents. Bo Nix showed a ton of promise during his rookie season, so his development in year two is paramount.