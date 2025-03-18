Broncos might be poised to make shocking NFL Draft pick after free agency

After spending big in NFL Free Agency, have the Denver Broncos set themselves up for the ultimate flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Broncos went out and filled arguably their biggest overall needs at linebacker, safety, and tight end, and while they still have a clear need at the running back position, they might have the ultimate luxury in the first round of the draft: They can do whatever they want...

Now, as with anything, this will not be a unanimously shared opinion, and there are stipulations to the word "whatever". The Broncos aren't going to take a quarterback at pick #20 overall, nor are they doing to take a specialist. But just about every other position group should be considered within the realm of possibility and just about any other position group could be easily justified depending on what player is on the board.

And what happens if the Broncos make a bit of a shocking splash?

Broncos could go shocking direction with 1st-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Specifically, what if the Denver Broncos go with the top cornerback on their board at pick #20 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft? The best cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft class is generally considered to be either Texas's Jahdae Barron or Michigan's Will Johnson, and there would be interesting arguments for either guy if available at pick 20.

Barron, in particular is highly interesting because of his connection to Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph's cousin Terry is the passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Texas Longhorns, and he's been in that role since 2021. He's overseen the development of Jahdae Barron from the moment he stepped on campus at Texas and now he's watching him spread his wings moving up to the next level.

Barron is known for his exceptional versatility, aggressiveness, and instinctive play. He has floated to safety, outside corner, slot corner, and even dime linebacker at times for the Longhorns. He is a tremendous playmaker on the back end but also shrinks the field with his ability to come into the television frame and play closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Broncos are in a unique position this year at cornerback because Pat Surtain II is the Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, but the Broncos also have a couple of promising young guys in Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian. Not to mention 2024 draft pick Kris Abrams-Draine, who excelled when given an opportunity.

There doesn't appear to be an immediate need for someone like Barron and yet the Broncos could perceive him as an upgrade at any number of spots in their revamped secondary. With the arrival of Talanoa Hufanga at the safety position, the Broncos have already significantly upgraded their all-around toughness in the secondary. But the addition of someone like Barron could give the Broncos a viable every-down player that Vance Joseph and Jim Leonhard can use as a chess piece.

Today's NFL is all about matchups, and Barron is a tremendous matchup type of player.

As much as you're willing to live with their mistakes, the Broncos could justify Barron as an upgrade over Ja'Quan McMillian who had his share of whiffs in coverage as well as penalties last season. They could also be more concerned than anyone really knows about Riley Moss's struggles late in the season after coming back from injury.

Considering the scouting report and personal profile will both give the Broncos very strong information about what type of player would be coming in in the specific case of Jahdae Barron, don't be shocked if the Broncos do something as...shocking as this.