The Denver Broncos obviously lost some players in free agency this year. Let's check out the new teams they signed on with. Teams losing players in free agency happens all the time, and the Broncos are no different.

Some of the players that departed for new teams were probably not going to be brought back by Denver anyway, so the front office may have already braced themselves to lose certain players. At this point, the Broncos may not add another free agent until after the 2025 NFL Draft.

They could see what positions they were able to address in the NFL Draft and then dip back into the FA pool.

Let's look at the now-former Denver Broncos who signed with new teams this offseason.

Former Broncos who signed with new teams in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Cody Barton, Tennessee Titans (three years, $21 million)

After a solid one-year stop in Denver in 2024, Cody Barton was able to ink a $21 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Denver probably should have re-signed Barton and moved on from Alex Singleton, but here we are. With the Broncos signing Dre Greenlaw, they may not have felt comfortable with paying Barton $7 million per season.

Tremon Smith, Houston Texans (two years, $6.5 million

Tremon Smith has insane special teams value, so this is a tough loss. The Broncos saw their former special teams ace leave for the Houston Texans on a two-year deal, but Denver did sign WR Trent Sherfield, who brings that type of special teams value, so this might not be that much of a loss.

Riley Dixon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two years, $6 million)

Well, the Denver Broncos currently do not have a punter, so Riley Dixon leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers does put a hole in their roster. The Broncos could make a punter trade or even draft one in April. The team hired Darren Rizzi to be their new special teams coach, so that unit is going to be in great hands.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins (one year, $6 million)

The Broncos wanted to bring back both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but they were not able to. Wilson inked a one-year deal worth $6 million to be the Miami Dolphins backup QB, returning to the AFC East, which is where his NFL career began.

Wilson was the QB3 all season and likely wanted to sign with a team where he at least had a shot to play. Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is injury prone, so he could get some action in 2025.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (one year, $3 million

Maybe the most notable departure, the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal that contains just $1 million in guarantees. Williams simply isn't an effective running back, as that knee injury in 2022 still seems to be with him. We'll see if he can regain his old form in Dallas, but they are in a much worse spot than Denver is, so it might not be likely.