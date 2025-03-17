NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best players on the Broncos roster

The Denver Broncos absolutely have some stellar players on their roster. Let's power-rank the best. It seems that even some Broncos fans underestimated just how good this team was going to be in 2024. If you think about it, though, them being good made perfect sense.

They were strong in the trenches and found their franchise QB, so not a lot else has to go right for a team to at least be competent. Winning 10 games last year, the Broncos have now set themselves up to be a force in 2025 and beyond, and they aren't going to reach contender status without having top players.

Let's power-rank the five best players on the Denver Broncos roster.

5. Garett Bolles, LT

Starting every game over the last two NFL seasons, Garett Bolles has remained one of the best and steady players on the Denver Broncos. The first 2.5 years of his career were forgettable, but towards the end of the 2019 NFL Season, Bolles seemed to figure something out.

He broke out in 2020 and has remained one of the better left tackles in the NFL since then. He was recently awarded with another contract extension, and it seems like Bolles may actually play his entire NFL career with the Denver Broncos. Bolles is entering his age-33 season but is still playing like a top LT in the NFL.

4. Bo Nix, QB

When you have a rookie QB play as well as Bo Nix did, he absolutely is one of the best players on the roster. Throwing 29 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions in 2024, Bo Nix proved to everyone that he is the real deal. He was able to produce at a high level despite not having a high-end group of playmakers to use on offense.

Hopefully the Broncos give Nix a couple more weapons outside of their Evan Engram addition. Not only is Bo Nix one of the best players on the Broncos, but he may already be sniffing the top-10 among all QBs in the NFL.

3. Nik Bonitto, OLB

Earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, Nik Bonitto comes in as the third-best player on the Denver Broncos. He had 13.5 sacks, two defensive touchdowns, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits in 2024, emerging as a top-7 pass rusher in the NFL.

Bonitto now has two-straight seasons at at least 20 QB hits and is likely getting a healthy contract extension this offseason worth well over $20 million per season. Some have said that it's not a good idea to give Bonitto this big of a deal, but I am not sure what would compel them to say that.

He's an elite player at a hugely important position in the NFL. He will get paid by the Denver Broncos and should, period.

2. Quinn Meinerz, OG

Starting all 17 games over the last two seasons, Quinn Meinerz earned All-Pro honors with the Denver Broncos in 2024, but somehow did not get voted to the Pro Bowl. Meinerz was a draft pick out of the Broncos amazing 2021 NFL Draft class, and he did become one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

The Broncos have a long-term building block along their offensive line. Meinerz turns just 27 years old during the 2025 NFL Season and should truly spend his whole career with the Denver Broncos.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

This should not be up for discussion. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year is absolutely the best player on the Denver Broncos roster. Patrick Surtain II was the first draft pick of the George Paton era and was actually, somehow, the second cornerback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Broncos have a true shutdown cornerback and could have a future Hall of Famer on their hands. Through just four years in the NFL, Surtain is only set to turn 25 and has three Pro Bowls and two All-Pros. How did the Broncos get so lucky to find yet another generational cornerback?