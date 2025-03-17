The Denver Broncos free agency moves have given them flexibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. Which positions should they target in Round 1 now? The team's plans in the first round may have not changed, but you just never know.

Being able to sign Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency were a trio of stellar moves that bring an instant boost to the roster. Denver should try to maximize the window they have with Bo Nix being on his rookie deal.

This could mean that they hope to find immediate-impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft, much like they did last year. Let's dive into the most likely positions Denver will use their first-round pick on.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Ranking most likely positions team drafts in Round 1

4. Wide Receiver

If you ask me, I would not be shocked to see the Denver Broncos using their first-round pick on a wide receiver. In my opinion, wide receiver is still a huge position of need for Denver, and it's actually a bit disappointing that the Broncos did not come away with Cooper Kupp.

Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State truly fits the Broncos offense like a glove. He's a first-round prospect who is truly a complete player at the position. Denver seems to like who they have at the position, but we have seen this front office pull off some unexpected things, so maybe they have someone at WR in mind in the first round?

Luther Burden III from Missouri is also a great prospect. He's an explosive player with the ball in his hands and a Day contributor for the Broncos. I truly have not seen many mock drafts slotting a WR to Denver at pick 20, but in my opinion, it's very much on the table.

3. Tight End

Evan Engram is a receiving tight end and is honestly more of a big-bodied wide receiver than anything else. He does give Denver the ability to get tight end production and was a huge signing for the team. However, the Denver Broncos do still have a long-term need at this position and should seek to find a more complete tight end. Tyler Warren from Penn State could actually be an insane pick for the Denver Broncos.

It would allow Sean Payton to use Engram all over the formation, as Warren can line up as a true tight end. He's got elite receiving and blocking ability. Engram is more of a receiver only who could see a ton of action from the slot. Even with them signing the former Giant and Jaguar, tight end is a first-round need for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Defensive Line

I would not be shocked if the Denver Broncos further bolstered their defensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team did re-sign DJ Jones on a three-year deal, but at the moment, guys like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are all in the last year of their deals in 2025.

And when you look at how to sustain success in the NFL, you truly can never have too many talented defensive linemen to rotate in and out of the lineup. It might not be the sexy selection, but using pick 20 on someone along the defensive line is still in play for the sake of proper NFL roster-building.

1. Running Back

As of now, it does seem pretty likely that the Denver Broncos first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is running back. The RB room is the weakest position group on the team's roster after their first wave of free agency signings.

And even if Ashton Jeanty is not on the board when Denver is picking with the 20th selection, Omarion Hampton from UNC is absolutely a first-round running back. We do not have any idea who the Broncos have at the top of their RB rankings, but they probably have an idea of who they want to take, and them using their top pick on one feels very much in play at the moment.