3 moves the Broncos still need to make after signing Evan Engram

We will likely still see the Denver Broncos made a handful of moves between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but it appears as though the team's biggest spending (on out-of-house players, anyway) is likely done after the Evan Engram signing. The Broncos have already signed four players this offseason to contracts worth $11.5 million or more in average annual value, but there's still work to be done.

Following the Evan Engram signing, the remaining needs for the Broncos have become abundantly clear.

What positions do they need to attack and get settled before the draft?

3 moves the Broncos must make after signing Evan Engram

1. Veteran wide receiver

It's been talked about on a number of occasions but the Denver Broncos definitely need to address the wide receiver position in the 2025 offseason. The team has faith in players like Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele, but the offense needs another veteran option to get the ball to.

That is part of the reason why a lot of people felt like the Broncos would be in on Cooper Kupp, though at his price tag, that did not end up being the case. Even if the team wasn't going to be in on Cooper Kupp, there are still a number of veterans that could really help this offense and just raise the floor of a position that was overly inconsistent in 2024.

There are players out there who have connections to the Broncos' coaching staff like Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks, and even Keenan Allen. Whether it's before or after the 2025 NFL Draft, a receiver needs to be added to the mix.

2. Fullback

Last season, Sean Payton used fullback Michael Burton on right around 16 percent of the snaps offensively. That is substantial enough to think he's going to want that position around again, but is it enough of a priority to bring Burton (or someone else) in the fold in 2025?

It's going to be fascinating to see how the addition of Evan Engram affects the usage of the fullback in Denver's offense, if at all. The Broncos could just bring back Burton if they want to but they could also bring back Adam Prentice, a player they originally signed as an undrafted free agent a handful of years ago who has been playing with the Saints.

Prentice played 25 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps and also played 218 snaps (48 percent) for the special teams. With Darren Rizzi coming to Denver as the Broncos' special teams coordinator, the fit could be natural.

3. Punter

The Broncos lost punter Riley Dixon in NFL Free Agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they failed to sign veteran punter Bryan Anger, who ended up re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

What are the Broncos going to do at punter now?

They could look to the incoming rookie class or potentially a trade, but this could be a similar situation where the Broncos' punter on opening day of the 2025 season isn't even on the roster until after the NFL preseason is done. They traded for Wil Lutz a couple of years ago and could pull off something similar in 2025 at the punter position.