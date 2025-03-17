Denver Broncos named as a fit for two of the top remaining free agents

The Denver Broncos absolutely have a need to add another offensive weapon before the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they pursue one or both of these free agents? Denver has made three notable free agency deals thus far, signing tight end Evan Engram, inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Well, the team still does have clear holes on the offensive side of the ball that they should absolutely seek to fill before the 2025 NFL Draft. There are still some solid free agents out there that would give the Broncos immediate production at positions of need.

With them being in a win-now mode with Bo Nix being on his rookie contract, there is truly no reason to not make a couple more moves. I understand that some people firmly believe that the Broncos should continue drafting and developing, but teams can still do that while adding players via free agency.

At positions like wide receiver and running back, the Broncos have huge holes and every single reason to scour the free agency market for help. Could they pursue one or both of these free agents?

Broncos named a fit for JK Dobbins and Keenan Allen

Here is parts of what Bleacher Report had to say regarding the Denver Broncos being a good fit for both JK Dobbins and Keenan Allen:

"Teams that were interested in Kupp should also be interested in Allen. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Denver Broncos were one of those teams.



Allen would fit well into Denver's offense, where he could spell Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele on the perimeter or in the slot. His route-running, hands and experience could also benefit young quarterback Bo Nix as he continues to develop.



The Broncos, though, should be interested in scooping up the former division rival. Denver struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2024, and Dobbins would be a fine complement to the smaller (5'7", 187 lbs) but speedy Jaleel McLaughlin.



Even when he's had backs like Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara on his roster, Sean Payton has frequently leaned into a backfield rotation." Kristopher Knox

Both JK Dobbins and Keenan Allen are productive players. Dobbins played the 2024 NFL Season with the LA Chargers and rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. He did this in 13 games and was on pace for well over 1,000 yards. When on the field, Dobbins has been a very efficient back, but his injury history is truly unfortunate.

A low-cost deal with the Broncos and him being able to work with Denver's elite training staff could end up paying off for both parties. Dobbins is still just 26 years old.

Keenan Allen was a thorn in the side of the Denver Broncos for years when he was with the Chargers, but he played the 2024 NFL Season with the Chicago Bears, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen was able to put these numbers up with a rookie Caleb Williams, who was all over the place sometimes.

Allen being a shifty route-runner and having reliable hands could end up being a huge boost to the Broncos offense in 2024. Keenan Allen isn't a no. 1 WR anymore, but there is still clearly something left in the tank, and with the Broncos not signing Cooper Kupp or Davante Adams, they should absolutely pivot to someone like Keenan Allen.

Overall, the Broncos may only have one more signing up their sleeves before the 2025 NFL Draft, but the offense still needs more talent and should not hesitate to make one or both of these signings.