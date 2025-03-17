Potential missing piece of Broncos offensive line just hit free agency

The Denver Broncos already have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but there's the potential that it could get even better. The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off of yet another free agent spending spree, have just released starting center Garrett Bradbury. The former first-round pick is now available to sign with any team.

It just so happens that the Denver Broncos' only question mark on the offensive line right now is at the center position, and Bradbury has a significant connection in Denver.

Bradbury was a first-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2019 when George Paton was still in the Minnesota Vikings' front office. The question is -- would Paton see him as an upgrade now over the likes of both Luke Wattenberg and even Alex Forsyth?

Garrett Bradbury could be a bargain for Broncos after rough 2024 season

There was a point at which Bradbury was looking like one of the top young centers in the NFL, but he's had some struggles in pass protection the last couple of seasons. The Minnesota Vikings, to be fair, have had their share of issues on the offensive line with both injuries and continuity. Stability around Bradbury hasn't exactly been there, but the Broncos would certainly offer that with the guard play of both Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz.

One of the primary issues with the Denver Broncos at the center position last year was the delivery of the snap to quarterback Bo Nix, an issue that repeatedly came up throughout the season and caused issues with the timing of the play. Another major issue was that the run blocking up front was better when Alex Forsyth was in the lineup than when Luke Wattenberg was in it.

The Broncos are looking essentially at a one-year proposition either way here. Do they give Bradbury a shot and see if he can work well -- maybe even be the ideal missing piece -- with the current offensive line in place? Or do they keep on the current path with Luke Wattenberg and see if he can get to a second contract?

If they feel like Wattenberg has more longevity, then that's got to be the play. But if they want to bring in someone who has a first-round pedigree and is someone that, at one point, Paton had a hand in drafting, this would be the time to make that happen.

Bradbury is coming off of a down year in Minnesota but NFL teams will evaluate multiple years of tape and bring guys in based on a projection to their scheme, what they looked like at their best, and how they might fit going forward. The Broncos might be willing to overlook Bradbury's down 2024 season, to a degree, in order to see if he could be the best version of himself with the studs around him.