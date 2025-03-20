The Denver Broncos could be right on the cusp of turning into a legitimate contender in 2025. Let's dive into why right here. Not many people thought this team was going to win 10 games and make the playoffs. Heck, some people thought this was going to be the worst team in the NFL.

Well, in just two years, Sean Payton has helped turn this team into a borderline contender as we approach year three. The Broncos can absolutely hit contender status, but they'll have to prove it on the field. Fortunately, there are a few obvious reasons why Denver can vault to contender status.

Let's dive into them here.

3 reasons why the Broncos could become legitimate contenders in 2025 season

Bo Nix might be... elite

Bo Nix threw the fifth-most touchdowns in the NFL as a rookie, tossing 29. From Week 4 through the rest of the regular season, Bo Nix had a 101.2 passer rating, throwing 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions during that stretch.

This was as a rookie with limited playmaking talent on offense. The Broncos have already added Evan Engram, and there could be reason to believe that the young guys in the WR room like Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin could develop more. Devaughn Vele was a rookie in 2024, but he's already 27 years old, so his ceiling is going to be lower.

But overall, the Broncos may have the next truly elite QBs on their roster. Having an elite QB is a must if a team wants to truly contend.

Trenches are among the best in the NFL

The Broncos being strong in the trenches was a huge reason why the team was so good in 2024. They led the NFL in sacks and also improved quite a bit with their run defense. On the flip side, their offensive line was outstanding. According to ESPN, Denver's offensive line ranked first in both run blocking and pass blocking in the 2024 NFL Season.

We saw the elite pass blocking come to life, but the personnel issues in the backfield prevented the elite run blocking from having that kind of impact. Overall, between their OL and DL, there might not be three other teams who are more solidified in either side of the ball.

This is a must for contending teams, and Denver has it down.

Offensive needs could be filled in 2025 NFL Draft

It is no secret that the Broncos still have some key offensive needs, and it's also no secret that the 2025 NFL Draft could be the place where they fill those needs. The biggest offensive need, right now, is running back. There is no clear-cut RB1 on the roster, but the NFL Draft has a huge crop of draftable backs.

The neat thing here is that RB is one of those positions where many rookies can hit their stride immediately. The shelf life for running backs in the NFL is shorter, but if the Broncos were to somehow come away with Ashton Jeanty, I would almost guarantee with 100% confidence that the running game becomes a top-5 unit.

Denver could also add a developmental tight end and another wide receiver. The 2025 NFL Draft provides insane opportunities to fill each of those needs, so this could be a very foundational and successful draft for Denver.