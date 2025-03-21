Broncos' next starting center couldn't be clearer (but it's not who you think)

The Denver Broncos do have a strong offensive line, but the center position could be improved. Is this the team's starting center for the 2025 NFL Season? The Broncos could field the same starting offensive line for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season as they did in 2024 and be just fine.

The offensive line is elite at both pass blocking and run blocking, and this is primarily due to the team having four rock-solid, at worst, starters in Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. The weakest link on the offensive line in Luke Wattenberg, who was still largely average in 2024.

Wattenberg wasn't bad by any means, but he did leave a lot of meat on the bone with his run blocking. Given that he is still a younger player, there is reason to believe that he could settle into more of a well-rounded center in 2025. With the Broncos also not making an interior offensive line move this offseason, they could be fine with what they have.

However, there could be a clear-cut upgrade at center for the Broncos in 2025, and it's truly not who you think.

How about former San Francisco 49er and Tennessee Titan, Daniel Brunskill?

Should the Broncos make this under-the-radar signing in free agency?

Daniel Brunskill recently turned 31 years old and has played 92 games in the regular season, starting 66 of them. He's played nearly every position along the offensive line, including right tackle, guard, and center.

Brunskill recently played the last two seasons for the Tennessee Titans, suiting up for 31 out of a possible 34 games. A couple of huge pluses with Brunskill is is wealth of experience at multiple positions along the offensive line, and the fact that he's committed just 10 penalties during his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

I understand that he is a bit up there in age and could kind of takeaway from the Broncos clear push for a youth movement on the offensive side of the ball, but if the team is still entertaining the idea of a center upgrade, Brunskill could make sense. He'd also be dirt-cheap, which is another huge plus.

With the Broncos having four big-time contracts along the offensive line, they weren't in the market to spend big at all five positions anyway. Heck, most teams do not have three big-time contracts along their offensive line, let alone four. When you consider Dan Brunskill's playing history, lack of penalties, and overall cost, he could be a logical starting center for the team in 2025.