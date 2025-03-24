Updated look at the Denver Broncos cap space approaching the NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos definitely made some notable signings in free agency, but how much cap space do they currently have? Of note, Denver re-signed DJ Jones, and signed all of Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga in a trio of stellar external free agency moves.

The team is absolutely better on paper now than they were when the offseason begin. The Broncos did not waste money, as all three of these deals do truly seem to be team-friendly. Overall, the team can absolutely turn their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. The roster is solid enough to where this team does not have to make another free agency move until after the draft.

But with how much Broncos fans have paid attention to the team's financial situation in recent years spurred by the Russell Wilson contract fallout, I am sure they are wondering just how much cap space this team has heading into the NFL Draft.

How much cap space do the Denver Broncos have?

According to Over The Cap, the Denver Broncos have just over $17 million in available cap space at the moment, which is plenty to make another free agency signing, especially with it being this late in the cycle.

There truly isn't a free agent out there who could cost a ton of money that Denver would have their eyes on. Many of us have been clamoring for JK Dobbins, but he would probably cost about $3 million on a one-year deal if I had to guess.

Anyway, the team does have avenues to open up more cap space. If they extended both Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, Over The Cap also notes that the team could save another $12,652,800. This happens because with extensions, the cap hit is usually lower in the first season after that extension is done.

Denver does still have a healthy amount of cap space even if the $17 million figure does not seem like a lot. Obviously, it would not be good practice for the Broncos to burn through it all, as they need some for the rookie class and will also need some reserves in case they have to make some in-season free agency moves.

Overall, the cries by some Broncos fans that the team did not or does not have cap space were and are false, period. This team can make several more deals of note if they really wanted to, but it's always good practice to be smart with the cap.