The Denver Broncos might be set to field one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2025. Let's look at their projected starters approaching the NFL Draft. The current defensive roster might not look all that different between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos clearly wanted to invest into the unit this offseason, as they re-signed DJ Jones, and also signed ILB Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga from the San Francisco 49ers. On paper, this defense truly does not have a weakness at this point, but the job is never truly finished in building a team.

There is about one month between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, so it isn't likely that the Broncos make anything more than a depth signing on this side of the ball. Let's dive into the defensive projected starters.

Projected defensive starters for the Denver Broncos approaching NFL Draft

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

The Broncos run a base 3-4 defense, meaning they have three down linemen, two outside linebackers, and two inside linebackers, but as we know, defenses run a ton of different looks in the modern-day NFL. The team's projected DL starters in their base defense are again Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers. This trio is among the best in the NFL.

Denver re-signed Jones on a three-year deal this offseason.

Outside Linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Their outside linebacking tandem is among the best in the NFL. Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had career years in 2024. Both notched double-digit sacks, and Bonitto was a legitimate DPOY candidate toward the end of the season. We saw Jonathon Cooper get rewarded with an extension, and the same is likely going to happen with Bonitto, their 2022 second-round pick.

Inside Linebacker: Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton

Dre Greenlaw is the new face in the ILB room, and right now, we know for a fact that Greenlaw is going to start for the Broncos. The other starter is probably going to be Alex Singleton, who will be returning from a torn ACL, but with Drew Sanders moving to ILB, it does make you wonder if Sanders or a potential rookie, even, could push Singleton for the other ILB spot.

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss

Ja'Quan McMillian is the team's slot cornerback, so he technically isn't a starter, but when the Broncos are in a nickel defense, which has an extra defensive back, McMillian is out there. The Broncos do have one of the more stout CB rooms in the NFL, but I could see the team adding someone to it in the 2025 NFL Draft or even in the waves after free agency.

Safety: Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga

The Denver Broncos signed Brandon Jones last offseason in a move that ended up being a hugely successful one. The team is trying their hand yet again in the safety free agency market with Talanoa Hufanga, the former All-Pro of the San Francisco 49ers. Hufanga is not the best in coverage, but plays with an edge and a level of explosiveness that the defense is missing.

This could end up being the top safety duo in the NFL in the 2025 season, and there is reason to believe that both players are right in the middle of their prime.