The Denver Broncos have to add some serious offensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they build a juggernaut in this mock. The hope is that Denver keeps their foot on the gas and continues adding players in a big way in the 2025 NFL Draft and even in the waves after free agency.

Even still now, there are some players on the free agency market like JK Dobbins and Amari Cooper who could be instant-impact additions. Denver may make one more offensive free agency addition before the NFL Draft to kind of hedge themselves in the event they don't land players that they want.

But in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Broncos are able to truly build an offensive juggernaut.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Building an offensive juggernaut around Bo Nix

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

I truly do not believe the Denver Broncos intend on taking a WR in the first round, but we have seen this front office get a bit sneaky. The Broncos seemed to manufacture fake interest in JJ McCarthy during the 2024 NFL Draft to ensure Bo Nix fell into their laps at pick 12, for example.

I say that to also say that it would not shock me if Sean Payton and George Paton had something up their sleeve to ensure a player they have high on their board is there at pick 20. What if that player is Emeka Egbuka? He is a well-rounded, polished WR prospect who could join a long line of former Ohio State wide receivers to make it big in the NFL.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Two picks in a row from Ohio State sees the Denver Broncos grabbing a dual-threat running back who appears to be a seamless fit on this offense in TreVeyon Henderson. I would truly struggle to find a prospect who is a better overall fit for the Broncos than Henderson in the backfield, but that's only my opinion.

Denver has infused their offense with loads of talent in the first two picks of this mock draft.

85. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

They continue stacking talent on offense by taking a well-rounded tight end prospect in Mason Taylor, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jason Taylor. Denver gets their long-term tight end and all of a sudden may have a top TE room in the NFL with the addition of Evan Engram in free agency.

122. CJ West, DT, Indiana

Now addressing the defensive side of the ball for a bit, the Broncos take nose tackle CJ West from Indiana. This is simply Denver adding another viable body to the DL room. We all know just how important this unit is for any team to sustain success in the NFL, and it is absolutely a position that could be on the table for the Broncos even at pick 20.

191. Jonah Monheim, OC, USC

Back to the offensive side of the ball, the Denver Broncos take Jonah Monheim from USC. He's a center who really excels in pass blocking and might be able to come in and compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting center job in the 2025 NFL Season. Being that Denver has four big-time contracts along their offensive line, it was never likely that they chased a notable center upgrade this offseason in free agency.

197. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Jay Higgins is a linebacker from Iowa - the Broncos did just sign Dre Greenlaw in free agency and will be moving Drew Sanders to ILB, but I still see a path to add someone at this position. We have no idea how Sanders will do with the shift, Alex Singleton is old and is coming off of a torn ACL, and Greenlaw does have an injury history.

As far as I am personally concerned, the ILB room is still a late-round need.

208. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Another offensive player who'd be a rock-solid fit on offense, the Denver Broncos use their final pick in this NFL mock draft on Devin Neal from Kansas. The team may have just successfully remade their RB room for the long-term by taking TreVeyon Henderson and Devin Neal.

And just like that, the Denver Broncos have built an offensive juggernaut.