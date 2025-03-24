The Denver Broncos still have a chance to make a series of excellent roster additions. Let's dive into the perfect remaining offseason right here. There are still some quality players out there for the Denver Broncos to get on their roster.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, it became clear that the roster was a lot better than people thought, and it got better this offseason. I would not think it's a hyperbole to suggest that Denver is pretty darn close to having a top-10 roster in the NFL.

And with the 2025 NFL Draft being just one month away, they have a golden opportunity to put the finishing touches on an all-in window with QB Bo Nix. Let's dive into the perfect remaining offseason additions for Denver.

Here are the perfect remaining offseason additions for the Denver Broncos

Free Agency: JK Dobbins, Amari Cooper

Many of us have been begging the Denver Broncos to sign JK Dobbins in free agency, as he was on pace for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and just turned 26 years old.

The injury history is jaw-dropping, but the elite Broncos training staff coupled with Dobbins likely not costing a ton would make this free agency move a slam-dunk for both parties.

Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL Season and still has some juice left in the tank. He's played a lot of football and is not a true no. 1 WR anymore, but he would not be signed to be one in Denver. This is simply about giving Bo Nix another reliable target at a position of need, as Cooper has sure hands and can also separate with his elite route-running ability as well.

NFL Draft: TreVeyon Henderson, Terrance Ferguson, Joshua Farmer

TreVeyon Henderson would be an amazing pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. He would fit this offense like a glove and can have a huge impact as both a runner and a pass-catcher. Henderson has shades of Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs to his game, which is a seamless fit for Sean Payton.

I would struggle to truly find a better prospect fit for the offense than TreVeyon Henderson, the talented running back from Ohio State.

Next up is Terrance Ferguson, a Colorado kid who is a well-rounded tight end prospect who also caught a ton of passes from Bo Nix at Oregon. There are a ton of connections between Ferguson and the Denver Broncos, and I would not be shocked if Bo Nix already gave his endorsement of Ferguson to Sean Payton and George Paton.

The last player would be picked in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft - Joshua Farmer is a talented defensive tackle prospect from Florida State - he's got juice as a pass rusher and as a run stopper, and if you ask me, the Broncos do have plenty of room to bring in another defensive tackle. You could honestly replace Farmer with any sort of DL prospect, and I think you'd be cooking with grease there.

Denver has to ensure their DL stays a strong-suit in 2025, as we saw just how many fresh bodies the Philadelphia Eagles rotated in during Super Bowl LIX. The Broncos need to strive to hit that type of mark.

Would this be the perfect remaining offseason for the Denver Broncos?