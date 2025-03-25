3 potential surprise picks for Broncos in 1st round of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is one of the tougher classes to figure out in terms of a true "consensus" top 32 overall prospects. It's been thrown out there from some NFL Draft experts that the difference between the 10th player taken in this class and the 35th player taken could be rather marginal in terms of their overall grade, but that's going to be vastly different for every team.

It wouldn't be a major shock if the Denver Broncos had a much different board than the consensus and picking 20th overall, they might be poised to select someone that isn't really on anyone's radar at this point. So let's put some surprise names on the radar.

Could the Broncos make a shocking selection in the 1st round of April's draft?

3 potentially shocking picks the Broncos could make with their 1st-round pick

1. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

When it comes to the running back position, we can probably expect the unexpected at this point. The incoming crop of running backs is exceptionally strong and that position is the biggest need on the Broncos' roster. While they might mess around and try to trade down and still select their guy, there's no guarantee of anyone being there after a trade down.

We heard the Broncos' brain trust say they thought about doing that last year with Bo Nix given the consensus on him was so low, but they thought better of it and stuck with their convictions at 12 overall. What if the same thing happens at pick 20 with a back like Quinshon Judkins? Plenty of mock draft machines and simulators have him still available in the 3rd round while others have given him one of the highest grades at the position in the entire class.

This player might feel like a "reach" to fans who have been enraptured by mock drafts, but Judkins might be beloved by NFL teams, including the Broncos.

2. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

As many options as we see explored nowadays, perhaps the thought of Shemar Stewart going to the Broncos in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft wouldn't be all that shocking to the die-hard NFL Draft fans. With that said, I do feel like a lot of Broncos Country would be shocked to see an edge player in the 1st round at this point. So can we make sense of it?

Nik Bonitto is entering a contract year. Jonah Elliss is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Broncos might want to reset the clock off the edge instead of extending Bonitto. We don't know exactly what their thoughts are until Bonitto signs on the dotted line.

Shemar Stewart has the size and versatility to contribute elsewhere on the defensive line as well, even if the team decides to keep Bonitto. And you can never have too many pass rushers in today's NFL. With his ridiculous combination of size, length, and athletic traits, the Broncos may be too tantalized to pass.

3. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

I know at this point we're kind of jumping off of the "TE in the 1st round" train, but it could just be that the Broncos are putting a message out there that they want out there to throw people off the scent. Denver's need (long term) at the tight end position hasn't changed with the arrival of Evan Engram.

Mason Taylor is generally considered a top-40 prospect by most people, but he's got the same grade as Tetairoa McMillan on NFL.com's draft rankings. That's not to say that one person's draft grades are the ultimate authority, but they are interesting food for thought considering how unpredictable 32 different actual NFL team draft boards would be compared to the consensus.

Mason Taylor has all of the traits to be a Joker for Sean Payton over the long haul and while you'd love to get him at pick 51 overall, that might not be realistic at this point in the process.