Broncos showing significant interest in sleeper tight end prospect

If you're trying to figure out which tight end prospect to send to the Denver Broncos in your latest mock draft predictions, you might not have to look any further than Texas prospect Gunnar Helm. Helm was considered one of the fastest-rising tight end prospects in the loaded 2025 NFL Draft class prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, but a poor performance in terms of his athletic testing may have halted his rise.

As it turns out, there may have been a good reason for that. Helm ran a shockingly bad 4.93 in his first attempt at a 40-yard dash, and while he improved to a 4.83 on the second attempt, most were shocked by the low numbers considering what he showed on tape at Texas. A brutal ankle injury that occurred right when he came out of his stance on his first run was likely the reason for the rough workout overall.

Despite the rough workout, the Denver Broncos are still extremely interested in Helm. At least, that's what they're portraying.

Broncos showing significant pre-draft interest in Texas TE Gunnar Helm

While teams meet with most players in some form or fashion, you're only allowed a certain amount of "formal" interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Broncos had one of those with Helm. They also hosted him for a pre-draft visit in Denver according to 9News Insider Mike Klis.

What's nice about having Helm for a pre-draft visit is that because he's from the state of Colorado, the Broncos don't have to count his visit against their "top 30" allowed visits to the team facility. The top 30 visits to the facility are a combination of getting answers on guys with injury concerns or recruiting players early for undrafted free agency, and possibly even a bit of misdirection sprinkled in.

But when you can bring a guy in for "free" as a bonus visit, it's worth doing. Especially someone like Gunnar Helm, who could fit exactly what the Broncos are looking for at the tight end position.

After signing Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency, the Broncos are not likely to use one of their top two picks on the tight end position.

Helm would be a very solid pick at 85 overall in the third round for the Broncos and perhaps even more ideal if they can get him in the fourth round. But either way, he is right in that range where we could see the team pursuing a tight end in the 3rd or 4th round and he's got the skill set to make an impact as a receiver right away.

Even if Helm doesn't blow you away with athleticism with two good ankles, he's got soft hands and a knack for moving the chains. He'd be a great young player to get in the building at a position of need.