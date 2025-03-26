Broncos had shocking representative at Ashton Jeanty's pro day

There is absolutely no secret that one of the biggest needs for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft is at the running back position. What would be shocking is if they are in any position whatsoever to select Boise State superstar and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty, who is widely considered one of the top five players in this year's class.

The value of the running back position has increased substantially in recent years thanks to the impact being made by the likes of Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and others. It's likely to drive the value of guys like Jeanty through the roof and the Broncos would be very fortunate to have a chance to select him.

But with the 20th overall pick? They have about the same odds of getting Travis Hunter that low. Still, they are doing their due diligence before the draft and sent a very interesting, dare I say shocking, representative to the Boise State pro day.

And the reason it's shocking is not what you might expect...

Broncos send running backs coach to watch Ashton Jeanty's pro day

The Broncos sent running backs coach Lou Ayeni to watch Ashton Jeanty's pro day. You might read that and think, wait a second -- it makes all the sense in the world that they would send their running backs coach to watch Jeanty's pro day. He's the best back in the draft.

Denver Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni and Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner chatting before the start of Pro Day at Boise State. pic.twitter.com/cOCoWOfR9o — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 26, 2025

The reason it's shocking that Ayeni went to the Boise State pro day actually has nothing to do with Jeanty or Boise State. The reason it's shocking is because the Boise State pro day actually wound up being on the same day as the Ohio State pro day. What is so earth-shattering about that?

For starters, the Ohio State program has two players at the running back position -- not just one -- who could realistically be available to the Broncos. What adds another wrinkle of intrigue is that neither Broncos GM George Paton nor head coach Sean Payton were spotted at the Ohio State pro day.

Perhaps this is an attempt by the Broncos to throw other teams off the scent. Perhaps they are interested in trading up for Jeanty. Heck, maybe they have their eyes on someone else entirely. Whatever the case, it's very interesting that they would send Ayeni to watch Jeanty's pro day, and could be worth monitoring as the offseason goes along in terms of other visits and workouts that get reported.

For instance, they have already hosted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins for one of their "top 30" pre-draft visits.

The Denver Broncos hosted Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins for a 30 visit, per a league source.



One of the premier RBs in a loaded class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 20, 2025

The Broncos will likely get their looks at this running back class in other ways. We also know last year that Sean Payton and George Paton held private workouts with players (like Bo Nix) the day after their pro day to try and conceal interest.

It's impossible to know everything that's going on and what's misdirection and what isn't. But sending the running backs coach to watch a running back you have no shot at getting when there were two guys at another pro day? At the same position?

It seems like something worth noting.