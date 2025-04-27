Broncos have perfect trade targets to solve offensive woes after NFL Draft

Not everyone in Broncos Country is thrilled with the way the chips fell in the 2025 NFL Draft for the team, and many are still racking their brains about what moves the team could still make in the 2025 offseason to supplement their depth or even add some potential impact players.

Luckily, there are still some moves that could make sense, at least on paper.

The Broncos may not agree with the perception of those in the fan base who don't feel like the team has done enough to upgrade the weapons around Bo Nix, but time will tell if that's the case or not. There are still some interesting players who could be on the block after the 2025 NFL Draft and the Broncos might make some sense as a landing spot.

3 offensive weapons the Broncos could trade for after 2025 NFL Draft

1. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Breece Hall is entering the final year of his contract with the New York Jets, and the Jets have been adamant that they are going with a running back committee this season. Not that the Broncos aren't, but with the emergence of players like Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis for the Jets last year, there could be a steep decline in touches for Hall at the worst possible time -- as he's about to hit NFL Free Agency.

With a base salary just over $3 million this season, trading for Breece Hall might be both an opportunistic and financially responsible deal for Denver to make. The Jets would have to be willing to do some kind of late-round pick swap or budget exchange with Denver to make this kind of a deal happen, because the Broncos probably aren't interested in parting with their most valuable 2026 NFL Draft capital this far away from the season.

Maybe there could be a player-for-player trade with Darren Mougey in the GM seat there in New York. Mougey might have some guys on Denver's roster he still likes and would want to have for his roster with the Jets (Damarri Mathis, PJ Locke, etc.).

2. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Another player who could be an interesting potential trade acquisition is veteran tight end Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. This would be a rather substantial addition after the Broncos alredy added Evan Engram, but there were rumors that the team was interested in potentially drafting Colston Loveland or Mason Taylor early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Broncos wanted to add one of those guys, would they not potentially have interest in a shorter-term addition like Andrews, who could give them an elite duo at a crucial position?

Andrews is unfortunately known more for his drops in recent years but he still had a whopping 11 touchdowns last season and is more often than not a quarterback's best friend.

3. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

There are a handful of players out there who would be fun dart throw types of guys for a team like the Broncos at the offensive skill positions, and one of the most intriguing is Packers wide receiver Christian Watson.

Both Watson and his teammate Romeo Doubs are entering contract years with the Packers this year. Watson might be on the bubble there because of his contract situation and availability issues over the last three years. But the talent is there. Watson is a big, fast playmaker at the receiver position and is still young.

If the Broncos are hesitant on giving Courtland Sutton a long-term deal even in the slightest, they could look into bringing in someone like Watson who would help them reset the clock at that "X" receiver position.

Watson has been a tremendous big-play threat in the NFL but it's just been in patches of production, unfortunately. Still, his high moments so far have been absolutely dominant. The Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third. With Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed also on the roster along with Watson and Doubs, someone's going to get moved.