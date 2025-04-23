3 burning questions for the Broncos heading into the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer, more rumors are circling across multiple networks and platforms. Final mock drafts are also starting to get published. The Denver Broncos will enter the fifth edition under George Paton as the team's General Manager. It is also a Draft where Denver has four initial picks for the first time in multiple years due to the recent trades made (Russell Wilson and Sean Payton).

As the big event gets closer, there are multiple questions surrounding the Draft and what teams will do during these three days. Some veterans across the league will likely get traded alongside multiple transactions, including Draft selections. Regarding the Denver Broncos, let's look at the biggest questions for the team heading into Thursday night.

3 burning questions regarding the Denver Broncos heading into the 2025 NFL Draft:

1. Will the team be aggressive and trade up in day one or two?

Denver addressed their top positions of need at the start of the NFL free agency frenzy. Specifically, inside linebacker, tight end, and safety. By addressing these key needs, the Broncos will enter the Draft with more flexibility. Despite being more flexible in the positions and order they want to attack things in the Draft, the Denver Broncos could be aggressive either on day 1, day 2, or both.

If Sean Payton and the front office want a specific player, they will do whatever it takes to acquire him. They demonstrated this in 2024 when they selected quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick by forcing the Minnesota Vikings to trade up and select JJ McCarthy, allowing Denver to secure their choice in Nix. A similar scenario could unfold in 2025 if they seek to secure a top-tier player at a specific position. If they are aggressive in trying to move up, I would not rule out prospects such as Ashton Jeanty, Colston Loveland, Matthew Golden, or even TreVeyon Henderson.

2. Will they trade for a veteran player during the Draft?

The Denver Broncos made one of the most underrated moves during the NFL Draft last season, 2024. Specifically, by trading a 2026 6th-round selection to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive end John Franklin-Myers. Simply a steal as JFM dominated in year one. Before the trade with the Jets last season, the Broncos had made some trades for veteran players in the past couple of drafts. They traded for tight end Adam Trautman and kicker Wil Lutz.

Every year, players are looking for a fresh start on new teams as their fifth-year options are declined or their teams do not want to give them big contract extensions. Some players who could be available for trades during this upcoming 2025 NFL Draft include: Lions WR Jameson Williams, Ravens TE Mark Andrews, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker or Zach Charbonnet, Steelers WR George Pickens, and Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson, among others. Could the Broncos give a fresh start to one or more of these veterans?

3. How many playmakers could the Broncos add to support Bo Nix?

2024 was a turning point for the Denver Broncos in a good way. They drafted their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, who had an impressive rookie season. Despite a positive year one, there are things to improve heading into year two, not all Nix's fault. What I mean by this is that the Broncos must add playmakers. Guys such as Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Lucas Krull had flashes, but these offensive rooms can improve to avoid a year two slump for the former Oregon quarterback.

Denver started the offseason on the right foot by signing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, who will likely fill the 'joker' role Sean Payton has discussed throughout the offseason. This year's draft showcases intriguing prospects at three offensive positions: RB, WR, and TE, which the Broncos could capitalize on. I would expect at least one running back (the biggest need), a tight end, and probably a wide receiver.