10 offensive prospects the Broncos could target in the 2025 NFL Draft

The wait is almost over! The 2025 NFL Draft is less than ten days away. The Denver Broncos have addressed their top needs in free agency, which means they will have more flexibility during the big event, set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

As I will focus this article on the offensive side of the ball, let's first recap the moves that Denver has made in this specific unit. The Broncos' biggest need heading into the offseason was tight end. Despite not having many big names available, a Pro Bowler was released, and Denver took advantage, specifically Evan Engram, who signed a two-year deal. Additionally, they signed WR Trent Sherfield (who will likely play on special teams) and Sam Ehlinger as the emergency quarterback, or QB3.

Regarding their in-house guys, Denver re-signed quarterback Jarrett Stidham, fullback Michael Burton, tight end Lucas Krull, and offensive tackle Matt Peart. They lost quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Javonte Williams, and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Following the moves made, specifically to the offense, it remains clear that running back is their top need heading into the Draft. Wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line could also be addressed. That said, let's look at 10 offensive prospects the Broncos could target next week.

10 offensive prospects the Broncos could target in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft:

Before asking about the Heisman Trophy Finalist Ashton Jeanty, it is almost impossible that he is available once the Broncos are on the clock, as he is expected to be a top 10 pick, something similar with UNC's Omarion Hampton, who despite being mocked to Denver by multiple analysts, is expected to go in the top 10 or 15.

1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB Ohio State:

As I mentioned before, running back must be a top priority for Denver in this Draft. Thankfully, the class is loaded at this position, and there is no need to get one in round one. I am not saying it cannot happen, but Denver could add other positions first and then get their RB. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson seems like a guy who could be the selection at 20 overall. He is a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense, he would instantly be RB1 since day 1. He is a beast and is also a great pass-catcher.

2. Quinshon Judkins, RB Ohio State:

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins has several upcoming visits, including the Texans, Broncos, Bengals, Giants and Browns — while recently completing one with the Cowboys, per sources.



A fast-rising prospect in a deep RB class, one scout told me: “Pretty complete player. Trusts his… pic.twitter.com/v7Qw0D9QYL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2025

As Henderson, his college teammate Quinshon Judkins is also a guy who could be on the Broncos' radar during the upcoming NFL Draft. He is another running back who could be the number one since day one. Judkins is a powerful back who can easily make defenders miss tackles.

3. Emeka Egbuka, WR Ohio State:

For me, there is a big gap between Courtland Sutton and the rest of the receiver room, additionally, Sutton's contract will expire after the 2025 season. Denver could be in line to select a wide receiver early in this draft. Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka easily fits in this offense. He is athletic and probably the perfect prospect for the Broncos at the position. Would instantly become a top-tier target for Bo Nix lining up in the slot.

4. Luther Burden III, WR Missouri:

As Egbuka, Burden would be a good fit in Denver. They both have similarities, especially playing mostly in the slot. Luther is a guy who is very strong and physical and can create defensive mismatches. He had a bad final college season statistically, but he still impressed during his pro day.

5. Matthew Golden, WR Texas:

Matthew Golden, the Texas Longhorns receiver, is a very speedy receiver who could be Denver's first-round selection. He dominated during the NFL Combine and his pro day. He is a versatile receiver who can also be a kick/punt returner. He had multiple 100+ yard games during his college career.

6. Colston Loveland, TE Michigan:

As Ashton Jeanty, I am not including Penn State's TE Tyler Warren in this list as he is not expected to be available past Indianapolis (14th pick). Instead, I am adding Colston Loveland, who could be an interesting selection for Denver in round one. Pairing him with Evan Engram would instantly make the tight ends room one of the best in the league after being possibly the worst in 2024. Loveland is a guy who easily creates mismatches and can easily make a positive impact from day 1.

7. Elijah Arroyo, TE Miami:

If Denver addresses the running back and wide receiver positions in the first two rounds, Elijah Arroyo could be the guy to add alongside Evan Engram at the tight end position. He is someone who can develop behind Engram while making good contributions in year one and then being your number one guy. He dominated with Cam Ward in college.

8. Mason Taylor, TE LSU:

Taylor's draft stock has risen, and he could be an option at tight end for Denver in rounds 2-3. He dominated the NFL Combine. He is a reliable pass-catcher and a solid blocker.

9. Terrance Ferguson, TE Oregon:

Ferguson is another guy from this loaded tight end class. He could be available in round four, which could benefit the Broncos. Like Taylor, he dominated in the NFL Combine. Ferguson could be a steal for Denver, and he already has chemistry with Bo Nix since they were both teammates in college.

10. Jake Majors, C Texas:

The Broncos' offensive line was top-tier in 2024, even the backups. When Mike McGlinchey got injured, Alex Palczewski stepped up. When Luke Wattenberg and Ben Powers were injured, Alex Forsyth stepped up. The weakest point in the line was the center (I am not saying it was bad, it was just the weakest), and adding one in the Draft could make sense. Jake Majors, the Texas Longhorn, is probably the best one from this year's class, and Denver could target him in mid-late rounds. He simply dominated, won multiple awards, and was key to their offensive success.

Other offensive prospects who the Broncos could target later in the Draft include: Kaleb Johnson (RB Iowa), Devin Neal (RB Kansas), Jaydon Blue (RB Texas), Damien Martinez (RB Miami), DJ Giddens (RB Kansas State), Jayden Higgins (WR Iowa State), Tez Johnson (WR Oregon), Efton Chism III (WR Eastern Washington), and Clay Webb (IOL Jax State), Harold Fannin Jr. (TE Bowling Green), and Gunnar Helm (TE Texas) among others.