3 position groups the Broncos must strengthen during the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching, and despite the significant free-agent additions to their key positions (Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Evan Engram), the Denver Broncos still have opportunities to enhance their roster and pursue a deeper playoff run in the upcoming 2025-26 season. Denver will have seven selections to utilize (as of today), and this year's class includes players who can assist this young and ambitious team in winning while making it stronger.

Broncos' general manager George Paton has had strong selections since joining the team in 2021, including Patrick Surtain, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims, and Bo Nix, among others. The 2025 class has a lot of depth in positions the team could address, and gems could be found for all three phases of the game.

Following the free agent acquisitions in the top positions of need, Denver will have more flexibility to make their selections during the Draft, but still, there are rooms that need improvement heading into the 2025-26 season. Let's take a look at them.

3 Position rooms the Broncos must improve during the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft:

Running back:

Let's start with the obvious one: running back. There is no way the Denver Broncos will not add one during the upcoming 2025 Draft. Even GM George Paton said during the annual NFL meetings that they will add at least one. This year's class is loaded at this position, and Denver must take advantage of it because of the need and the players featured, including Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, and others.

George Paton stated the running back depth is very good in the draft: “It’s a strong class”



“We’ll get a back in this draft”



Said you can get a great back in the 2nd to the 6th round. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 31, 2025

Denver lost their 'starter', Javonte Williams, who barely passed 500 rushing yards last season, in free agency to the Dallas Cowboys. However, after his brutal knee injury, he was nowhere near his rookie season level. Jaleel McLaughlin has made important plays but cannot be your starter. Young guys in the roster such as Audric Estime, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie, could compete for a starting role, but in my opinion, Denver's 2025 starter will be a rookie.

Yes, running back might be the biggest need for Denver in the draft, but since this class is loaded, Denver could add talent at other positions in round one and get a RB in round two or after, like Paton said.

2. Wide receiver:

The 2025 Draft class is not as loaded as others from the past at the wide receiver position, but the top guys are super talented, and the Broncos could be in line to select one with their first-round pick. Denver has Courtland Sutton as Bo Nix's go-to guy at the position, but for me, he is not a true number one, and his contract is set to expire after the upcoming season. He might get extended after the draft, but, regardless, the Broncos must add a receiver. There is a big gap between Sutton and the other guys. Mims had a leap, Franklin and Vele had flashes, but the Draft features guys who could fit perfectly in Sean Payton's offense without affecting the other guys' development.

If Colston Loveland and/or Tyler Warren are unavailable at 20, the Broncos must add a wide receiver in round one. Denver was reportedly interested in veteran Stefon Diggs, which means the Broncos could be interested in adding to the position. Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, and Matthew Golden are names to watch.

3. Tight End:

The Denver Broncos made some splashes in free agency. One was landing Pro Bowl and former first-round tight end Evan Engram on a two-year deal. The former Giant and Jaguar instantly upgrades the offense and will be a top-tier target for Bo Nix. This position was the top need heading into free agency, and they addressed it. Now, it is not that urgent to add more guys to the room, but there is still a need.

Evan Engram has an injury history and has missed multiple games throughout his career. If somehow Engram cannot play, as of today, Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull are the next guys up. Trautman is more of a blocking guy, and Krull has been inconsistent. This year's class, like at running back, is loaded at the tight end position, and Denver could add one to develop behind Evan and be the future 'Joker' in Sean Payton's offense. Round one has two key names: Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. If one of those falls to the Broncos' selection, I would not be surprised if that is the pick.

If they do not get Warren/Loveland, guys like Elijah Arroyo, Mason Taylor, Harold Fannin Jr., and Terrance Ferguson could be options between rounds two and four.