Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft picks: Full list of selections in every round

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, specifically, it begins on Thursday, April 24th. The selections and their order are now official, as the league announced 35 compensatory selections one day after the legal tampering period began. There will be 257 picks. The Denver Broncos, as expected, did not receive any compensatory picks but will have seven picks (as of today) during the major event, which is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the final week of the upcoming month.

Up to today, the Broncos are projected to receive a 7th-round compensatory pick, but not until the 2026 NFL Draft, due to the Riley Dixon departure, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But once again, none was rewarded for this upcoming Draft.

With the Draft order officially set, the Denver Broncos will have their picks in rounds one to four for the first time in multiple years due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades. Last year, they had their first-round pick, which they used to select franchise quarterback Bo Nix, but did not have a second-rounder.

Denver Broncos 2025 Draft selections:

If no trades occur from now until the Draft begins on April 24, Denver will enter the event with seven selections: one on the first day, two on the second day, and four on the final day. The overall selections are as follows...

Round 1: 20th overall pick

Round 2: 51st overall pick (19th pick in the round)

Round 3: 85th overall pick (21st pick in the round)

Round 4: 122nd overall pick (20th pick in the round)

Round 6: 191st overall pick (via AZ - 15th pick in the round)

Round 6: 197th overall pick (21st pick in the round)

Round 6: 208th overall pick (via PHI - 32nd pick in the round)

The Dolphins will have the Broncos' 5th round pick, a selection sent to Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade, while their 7th round pick is now part of the Houston Texans (via Philadelphia) due to the Albert Okwuegbunam trade back in 2023.

Denver filled their most critical positions at the beginning of the new league year in free agency. Specifically, they added tight end Evan Engram, inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, special teams/wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and punter Matt Haack, which provides them with greater flexibility heading into the upcoming draft. Some positions the Broncos could address in April include running back, wide receiver, and defensive line. It will be interesting to see how the front office and coaching staff choose to navigate the Draft.