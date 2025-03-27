Broncos insider drops fascinating option for team's 1st-round pick in 2025

The most clear and obvious need for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft is at the running back position, and just like in 2024, they could be poised to make a rather shocking selection in the first round.

The Broncos have a plethora of options at the running back spot in this year's draft class, a group of players that is being considered the best in recent memory. With a deep class of players, you can simultaneously take advantage of the depth of the class while also getting a guy you believe stands out in a deep group.

Picking 20th overall, there are a lot of names that continually pop up for the Broncos in 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios. You see plenty of Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) predictions. You see plenty of TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) predictions. You even see some Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) predictions.

What you don't often see are Quinshon Judkins predictions.

According to Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis at 9News, Judkins -- who has been to Denver on one of their top-30 pre-draft visits -- is an option for the team at pick number 20 overall.

Quinshon Judkins a surprise option for Broncos with 20th overall pick

Judkins played in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State this past season and wound up leading the team with 1,060 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns (14 rushing, two receiving). Judkins helped the Ohio State program to the National Championship, which is obviously a huge plus, but is he worthy of a first-round pick?

With the Las Vegas Raiders and their new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in need of a running back (and picking near the top of the second round), the Broncos had better not mess around if one of the Buckeyes backs is among their top targets in this draft. Kelly was the offensive coordinator for Ohio State last year and would probably love to get one of his guys back in the mix.

Judkins has every trait you would look for at the running back position. He's a bruising back at 6-feet tall, 220 pounds. He uses that size and physicality very well with the way he plays.

Sean Payton has warned in the past not to pay attention to the NFL "train" in the offseason, which is the general consensus opinion. Although mock drafts and mock draft simulators seem to indicate that Judkins could easily be there with the 51st overall pick or even the 85th overall pick, there's no guarantee that he makes it out of the top 40 overall.

A run on running backs could happen at any time.

And frankly, this is the Broncos' biggest position of need. They seem to have set themselves up extremely well for flexibility in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and maybe they would be able to trade down and still get Judkins if they feel like he would still be around.

Unlike in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos aren't dealing with their franchise quarterback situation hanging in the balance. That was a much more stressful situation than figuring out who's going to be the running back, so they should definitely not "reach" for someone.

But if they deem Judkins is worthy of the 20th overall pick, it's hard to poke holes in his overall game. He would be pretty much exactly what this team needs.