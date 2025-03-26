Broncos top five 2025 NFL Draft needs after NFL Free Agency frenzy

The Denver Broncos have been active in addressing some of the team's top needs this offseason in NFL Free Agency, but there are some clear areas for this team to address that appear likely to be looked at in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Broncos added a handful of new starters in NFL Free Agency like tight end Evan Engram, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. They brought back a key piece of the defensive line in DJ Jones. They brought back starting fullback Michael Burton and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Among a number of other moves, the Broncos have left little doubt about what areas are sure to be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what are they? What are the team's top needs after NFL Free Agency?

Broncos top 5 needs in the 2025 NFL Draft after NFL Free Agency

1. Running Back

Need urgency: Need starter in 2025

The Denver Broncos let former starting running back Javonte Williams walk in free agency, and he quickly took a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for just one year and $3 million. Not that Williams was eager to get out of Denver, but he knew he likely needed to get in another building as quickly as possible to give himself a good shot at starting elsewhere in 2025.

The Broncos have a handful of options on the roster but nobody who looks like the true RB1. Jaleel McLaughlin is a change of pace type of back. Audric Estimé was curiously benched for the playoff game against Buffalo. Tyler Badie was hurt most of last season. Blake Watson remains mostly an unknown.

It would be shocking if one of the Broncos' top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft was not a running back.

2. Defensive line

Need urgency: Need possibly two starters in 2026

The Broncos got a new deal done with free agent DJ Jones before he hit the open market, re-signing him to a three-year deal with $26 million in guaranteed money. Jones was one of the team's best run stuffers last year, but the rest of the defensive line is a question mark beyond the 2025 season.

Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers were huge reasons why the Denver defensive line took a major step forward last season. The same can be said of Malcolm Roach. All three of those guys are slated to hit 2026 NFL Free Agency. Because of that, it's likely that the defensive line will be pushed up the "need" board for the draft.

The Broncos reportedly will not be getting any player extensions done until after the 2025 NFL Draft, adding another wrinkle into this position group.

3. Wide Receiver

Need urgency: Need possible WR1 or WR1b

Frankly, it's extremely difficult to know exactly where the Broncos stand with their wide receiver group right now. Let's take Sean Payton at his word for the moment. If Payton is to be believed, and we really don't have any reason not to believe him, then the Broncos might think this is not a "need" at all.

We could still see Denver add a veteran receiver to the room before the 2025 NFL Draft but that would make it tough for a rookie to crack the roster depending on where he was selected.

We know the Broncos like their young guys: Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele. Do they like those guys enough to pass on the 2025 NFL Draft class at the position? That doesn't seem like the wisest course of action. The draft could go one of a couple of ways, including the team taking a receiver as high as 20 overall or as low as the 6th round. I just don't think they pass on the position altogether, but if a veteran is added, it's possible that the fan perception here is way off from the team's perception.

4. Tight End

Need urgency: Need another pass-catching weapon/future Joker

The addition of Evan Engram at the tight end position has not eliminated the need for a receiving tight end from the 2025 NFL Draft class for this Broncos team. There is absolutely no question that the Broncos still desperately need another pass catching option because what is going to happen if Evan Engram misses any time?

And history would tell us that is probable.

The Broncos need a developmental "Joker" in the 2025 NFL Draft at the tight end position, and ideally, someone who could realistically contribute as a receiver at a high level immediately. It's been reported that a 1st-round tight end is all but off the table, but this could be a position the Broncos look at as early as the 2nd round.

5. Interior offensive line

Need urgency: Need possible starting C or LG in 2026

I almost had this position tied with the off-ball linebacker position, but I think the bigger "weakness" is at center right now. The Broncos could legitimately justify a center as high as the 20th overall pick if they love someone like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.

Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth each started for the Broncos last year, but Wattenberg is a free agent after the 2025 season and what he showed in 2024 wasn't exactly anything you would pay big money for. The Broncos could roll with Forsyth as their starting center in 2026 if Wattenberg leaves, but there's also the contract situation of left guard Ben Powers that might be worth monitoring.

You could justify a top-100 pick on the interior offensive line easily for the Broncos right now and that player could legitimately be starting for you as early as 2025, but certainly somewhere in 2026.