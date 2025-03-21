The Denver Broncos approach to the 2025 NFL Draft could have a huge impact on the team next year. Let's dive into some legitimate, realistic draft scenarios. There are some overall truths with this NFL Draft class.

The first one is that the QB talent simply isn't there, and not close to the QB talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's truly a bad year to need a quarterback.

The second truth is that the overall, high-end talent is not as evident in this class as in prior classes. There might not even be 20 first-round caliber prospects, so the best players are likely going to be done with the first 10 picks.

For rebuilding teams who need a franchise QB, this is bad news, but for teams like the Broncos who have the QB and are right on the cusp of contention, this might be great news. Let's cover a few realistic scenarios for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 realistic scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft

Denver takes a running back or defensive lineman with the 20th overall pick

With the team adding players at tight end, inside linebacker, and safety, and with them apparently liking who they have at the wide receiver position, the momentum does indicate that the Broncos are keying in on a few positions in the first round to target.

And if you ask me, the most likely first-round targets for Denver would be a running back or someone along the defensive line. Running back is a pretty obvious target - the team does not have a true RB1 on the roster, and finding that type of player would unlock this offense.

Someone like Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson could be an extremely likely target at pick 20. Defensive line could be an interesting one. The Broncos DL was the best in the NFL last year. Their pass rush was top-tier, and it would be wise for this team to continue being proactive with keeping it a top unit.

As of now, guys like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach would all be free agents following 2025. If I had to guess, two of the three get extensions this offseason, but you never know. Denver adding a player along the DL at pick 20 might be more likely than you currently think.

Denver takes a legitimate tight end prospect with one of their first four picks

The Broncos have picks 20, 51, 85, and 122. Those are picks in each of the first four rounds. Yes, the team can work the draft board and trade up or down, but I do believe it's a safe bet that this team is going to draft a legitimate tight end prospect with one of their first four picks, no matter how those picks look during the draft.

Evan Engram was a nice signing, but he's a truly only a big-bodied receiver and is likely going to be here for the duration of his contract - two years. Denver still needs a long-term option at this position. Tight end is still a need, but it's not as urgent of a need. It could still be a first-round need depending on who you ask, but Engram buys them a bit of time.

There are so many draftable tight ends. Players who could be available outside of the top guys in Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren include Mason Taylor, Elijah Arroyo, Gunnar Helm, Terrance Ferguson, and others.

There really is no excuse for this to not happen, and I would feel comfortable saying it does.

Denver will not take a CB, SAF, or WR in the first round

I would be utterly floored if one of these three positions were taken in the first round. The Denver Broncos might just have four legitimate cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine. I distinctly remember back during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle when a ton of mock drafts had Denver taking a CB at pick 12. And the team's CB room was not as proven last year as it is now.

And yet, the team took QB Bo Nix at pick 12, so it's even less-likely now. The same goes for the safety position, as they found a huge upgrade in Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Their safety room now includes Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and PJ Locke III, who is a fine backup, so there really isn't a single argument to go safety in the first round.

There could be a small argument for a first-round WR, but it's clear that Denver likes their guys. Courtland Sutton is who is he - he's not a no. 1, but he's very good and has a good bit of value to this team. Marvin Mims Jr is still just 23 years old and really caught on toward the end of the 2025 NFL Season. Denver also seems to have a very high opinion of Devaughn Vele, their 26-year-old rookie who is now 27, and Troy Franklin, who is just 22 years old.

Sean Payton has also never really invested big-time resources into the WR position, and given that the 2025 NFL Draft isn't all that strong at WR, it makes it even less likely that Denver goes in this route.