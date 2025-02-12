3 2025 NFL Draft prospects who could make an immediate impact on the Broncos

This is the first offseason where the Denver Broncos are not answering questions about who will become the next head coach or who will be the next franchise quarterback. The organization has found their answers and now it is time to have an offseason to build around them and acquire talent to become one of the best teams in the NFL.

It's refreshing to read and discuss other issues besides quarterback and head coach for the Broncos. This offseason is all about surrounding franchise quarterback Bo Nix with talent so his sophomore season can be maximized and not hit a "sophomore slump."

Denver has a few team needs, including tight end and wide receiver, to name a couple.

As of right now, it looks unlikely that Sean Payton and George Paton will draft a wide receiver with a premium pick due to what was recently said about that position room. Despite what was said, the room does lack playmakers and a true WR1 for Nix and the offense. There is also no trustworthy TE1 on the roster, and both issues should be addressed in the draft.

Here are the three most impactful players in the 2025 NFL Draft the Denver Broncos need to draft.

3 players the Denver Broncos must have in the 2025 NFL Draft

TE Elijah Arroyo - Miami

I am confident in saying that the Broncos may take a tight end in first before a wide receiver, and they should. While everyone is in love with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, there is another player who can be better than both of them.

Elijah Arroyo, the tight end from the University of Miami, is the one for Payton and the Broncos.

Here is every one-on-one rep by Miami (FL) TE Elijah Arroyo pic.twitter.com/VjjmBUxrKG — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 28, 2025

Arroyo absolutely killed it at the Senior Bowl and raised his draft stock a ton at his time in Mobile, Alabama.

Standing at 6'4 and weighing around 245 lbs, his physical traits are off the charts. He is what every fan dreams of when creating their perfect tight end. Only six NFL players in 2024 had a higher ball carrier speed than Elijah Arroyo, who achieved a top speed of 21.8 MPH last season.

For comparison, Xavier Worthy's top speed was 21.46 mph this year. Arroyo is freakishly athletic, and the Broncos need this type of player in their building. Payton does love TEs that come out of 'The U' as well.

Route running and generating separation are his biggest attributes as a receiving tight end. He is one of the best, if not the best, in the draft when it comes to that. Arroyo's 6'9 wingspan makes it tough for opposing defenders to cover him as he is the ultimate mismatch in the passing game, something Denver never had this past year at that position.

He averaged an insane 16.9 yards per catch with the Canes and thrived with Cam Ward in Coral Gables. Arroyo had a 129.2 NFL Passer Rating when targeted and only recorded one drop all season long.

I understand the love affair when it comes to the presumed top two tight ends of the class (Warren and Loveland), but Arroyo can easily be the best one that comes out when it is all said and done.

It's very realistic that the Broncos can draft Arroyo and it needs to be done. He'll have an instant impact on the team and offense under Nix and Payton. I can even argue that if Denver does draft him, he will become the Broncos' best pass catcher on day one.

WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

In the case that the Broncos want to take the most impactful wide receiver in this year's draft class, there is no one else like Emeka Egbuka for Denver. The national champion wide receiver has the prototypical size at 6'1 and a tad bit over 200 lbs. Egbuka is the wide receiver that can do it all.

He'll do the little things and the scrappy stuff that translates into winning.

Egbuka is already an NFL-caliber run blocker at his position and will make corners pay in the run game. His style is very similar to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. His receiving abilities weren't showcased as much as they should have been because he was in a wide receiver room with Marvin Harrison Jr and Jeremiah Smith for the last two seasons in Columbus.

Emeka Egbuka is one of the BEST slot WR’s the NFL Draft has seen in recent years.



Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Egbuka’s game is a “copy” of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s (Lions) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s (Seahawks).



Many NFL Execs/GM’s believe Egbuka will become a captain of an… pic.twitter.com/eFI6F6GGO8 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 28, 2025

Egbuka is an excellent route runner and creates great separation as a slot wide receiver. Nix would love to have a wide receiver like him at his disposal.

Dame Parson from Bleacher Report had this to say when discussing the Ohio State wide receiver:

""Egbuka wins from the slot with nuance and detailed route running. Depending on where he is breaking, he uses his body to stem routes inside or out to get his defender to move with him. He manipulates off-coverage defenders with his quickness out of the breaks. Egbuka is a smooth and fluid mover who quickly changes directions to separate from coverage. Out of the slot, he runs a variety of routes, including choice/option, outbreakers, double moves, fades, and corners."" Bleacher Report's Dame Parson

"I would say we're stronger there than some would think," Payton said to Kay Adams on Radio Row when mentioning the wide receiver room in Denver.

While it does look unlikely that they will go in this direction, Egbuka would be the best wide receiver in Denver and have the most impact a rookie can have on their team in this year's draft class. Between his willingness and toughness as a run blocker and his great receiving ability, Egbuka would be another player like Arroyo, who can transform Denver's offense instantly.

WR Isaiah Bond - Texas

Last but certainly not least, Isaiah Bond is a player that Payton and Nix need in the Mile High. The wide receiver from Texas is projected to be a day-two pick (as of now), and he'll be available for the Broncos to draft.

Isaiah Bond has a ton of talent and I feel like he's flying a bit under the radar for some people:



Creates consistent separation, Great speed, dynamic playmaker, dangerous when he gets the ball, solid pass-catcher, a Day 2 talent. #HookEm



Shades of Jaylen Waddle 🤔 pic.twitter.com/54oXyOiW79 — Andy 🏈 (@CUandyy) February 2, 2025

Standing at 5'11, Bond is a speedy receiver who creates separation and makes plays after the catch, two things Denver struggled greatly with. Bond played at Alabama with Bryce Young before transferring to Texas and having a great impact in Austin.

Along with his great ability to separate and make plays, he is trustworthy on big downs. Having only two drops all season, Bond recorded a 107.7 NFL Passer rating when targeted and had 76% of his catches resulting in a first down.

The odds of having Bond and Egbuka in Denver together are a long shot, but the odds of Bond and Arroyo in the Mile High are favorable and very realistic.

The Broncos need to have at least one of these three players as they would have an instant impact on the team and offense with Sean Payton and Bo Nix.