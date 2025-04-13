5 wide receivers Broncos could target early in the 2025 NFL Draft

One of the top positions of need for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft is the wide receiver position. The team had varying levels of interest throughout the offseason in adding veteran receivers, but nothing materialized.

It was reported that the Broncos checked in on the asking price of Stefon Diggs. It was also reported that both Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel had interest in joining the Broncos before their price tags became more than the team was willing to pay.

It's possible now that the cost of veteran receivers, exceeding $20 million per year in many cases, could be prohibitive for the Broncos even on their own Courtland Sutton. Sutton is in line for a possible contract extension and the question at this point is how far north of $20 million in average annual value are the Broncos prepared to pay?

An early-round pick at wide receiver could end up being the solution to not only go cost-effective but add some much-needed talent to the position. This isn't the most top-heavy receiver crop we've seen in recent years but there could be some good value as a result of there not being any true "blue-chip" guys.

What receivers could we see the Broncos target early in the 2025 NFL Draft?

5 wide receivers the Broncos could target early in the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

One of the top receivers in this year's draft class is Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka. The hype was off the charts for Egbuka early on in his collegiate career at Ohio State but he struggled in the 2023 season, the first year without CJ Stroud for him.

Not only did he struggle statistically, but Egbuka also missed time due to injury. He came back in 2024 and had a nice bounce-back year for the National Champs. The Buckeyes always have NFL-caliber receivers coming through their program but Egbuka is most similar to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a variety of ways.

He works best from the slot, and while he might not be spectacular in any physical or athletic trait, he's definitely going to help you move the chains and keep the offense on schedule. He's going to be a consistent 80-catch receiver at the NFL level for a long time.

2. Luther Burden, Missouri

Luther Burden might have the most intriguing skill set of any potential first-round receiver in this year's draft. His NFL Draft stock has cooled off significantly this past year because of a down year he had at Missouri, but this guy's 2023 tape is as good as any of his peers in this class.

When working from the slot, Burden is a nightmare because of his abilities after the catch as well as his ability to separate deep downfield. He isn't the best route runner in the draft but he has suddenness to his game that keeps defensive backs guessing.

Burden is built almost more like a running back than a receiver but he has many of the traits you look for in an offense that likes to get the ball out quickly.

3. Matthew Golden, Texas

Another receiver who works well primarily out of the slot in this draft class is Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden. Golden ran a surprisingly fast 40-yard dash (4.29) considering the way he plays, but NFL teams aren't going to be turned off about it.

Golden is a transfer from Houston who provides added value in the return game as well. He had multiple kickoff return touchdowns in 2023 for the Cougars and his ability there could end up being something that differentiates him in this class.

It's believed that kickoff returns in the NFL are going to ramp up significantly this coming year and the fact that Golden has a lot of experience doing that could help him out tremendously. So, here you would have not only a true go-to option out of the slot, but you would also have someone who can significantly upgrade your return game alongside Marvin Mims.

4. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Once thought to be the prized player (beyond Travis Hunter) at the receiver position in this class, Tetairoa McMillan seems to be falling further and further down the draft board lately.

And at this time of year, it's hard to know if that's just all talk.

McMillan is a big-bodied receiver prospect at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and he is one of the best big-play receivers in this class. He is a ball-dominant playmaker when he is targeted deep down the field but the question at this point is whether he has enough variance in his game to be a true go-to threat.

Some people see Drake London or Mike Evans, others see another Courtland Sutton. If the Broncos decide they are not going to re-sign Sutton due to the cost, then McMillan might be a logical long-term replacement.

5. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Another big-bodied, fascinating receiver who is right there in the discussion to be among the top 50 overall picks in this draft class is Iowa State's Jayden Higgins.

Higgins is 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, and he uses it. He's got a massive catch radius and outstanding all-around ball skills, making him very difficult to defend in single coverage. You see him float inside and outside in Iowa State's offense, and the way he was used as a Cyclone reminded me a bit of how the Houston Texans utilize Nico Collins.

This is the type of alpha receiver who can make general managers look really good if you can wait around and get him early on Day 2.