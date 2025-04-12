The Denver Broncos can go in a number of directions in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at at least 10 prospects they could consider. It feels like the Broncos want to add offensive playmakers quite early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that would absolutely be the correct move.

This roster is plenty good enough to draft for specific need, and when you consider just how good this offense could be with more help, it's even more appealing. Bo Nix needs more help at running back and wide receiver, but there are other positions that are firmly on the table as well.

When the Broncos 20th pick rolls around, they could have a plethora of prosects to consider. Let's look at 10 of them.

10 first-round prospects for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft

Colston Loveland, TE

A better blocker than people give him credit for, and a plus-receiver, Colston Loveland could still be in play for Denver even with Evan Engram in the picture. Loveland is a long-term starter at TE and could create some great mismatches on offense with other players like Engram and Courtland Sutton on the field.

Emeka Egbuka, WR

A do-it-all wide receiver who comes from a great WR program at Ohio State, Emeka Egbuka would be another slam-dunk first-round pick. He's an instant contributor on offense and someone who could catch 50 passes during his rookie season.

Matthew Golden, WR

The second of four wide receivers on this list, Matthew Golden is seen by many as the most polished WR prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class and someone who has a ton of first-round buzz. Denver is obviously missing another reliable wide receiver, and while we have heard them say that they like their guys, this position could be on the table.

Luther Burden III, WR

Someone who profiles similarly to Deebo Samuel at the NFL level, Luther Burden III is elite with the ball in his hands and could be a legitimate Joker for this offense for years to come.

Tet McMillan, WR

There are some wide-ranging takes regarding Tet McMillan. NFL comps like Drake London, Mike Evans, and Courtland Sutton have been thrown McMillan's way. Only time will tell what kind of wide receiver he develops into at the NFL level, but if he's there at pick 20, the Broncos could add yet another massive target for Bo Nix.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

One of three running backs on this list, TreVeyon Henderson is my personal favorite target for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He fits the "Joker" role perfectly and is a do-it-all running back with home-run ability and an extremely obvious team-first attitude.

Omarion Hampton, RB

Perhaps the second-best RB in the NFL Draft behind Ashton Jeanty, it actually might not be likely that Omarion Hampton falls to pick 20, but if he does, the Broncos would be wise to jump on it. He's got great size and is a true three-down back at the NFL level who can simply tire out opposing defenses.

Quinshon Judkins, RB

The second Ohio State RB who can go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Quinshon Judkins is a bit bigger than TreVeyon Henderson but still has that home-run ability and is actually visiting with the Broncos as well. Judkins seems to be in play for this team.

Derrick Harmon, DT

Denver could do a bit of planning for the future along the defensive line and take Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 20. It's never a bad idea to bolster the trenches.

Jihaad Campbell, ILB

I could see the Denver Broncos doing something frisky in the first round and totalle rebuilding their ILB room. Jihaad Campbell from Alabama is an elite athlete and prospect overall and is a sure-fire success in the NFL. If Denver really wanted to get nasty in the middle of their defense, they could add yet another notable name at ILB this offseason.

Who is your favorite first-round target for the Broncos?