The real Broncos-worthy RB1 prospect that everyone has overlooked

The 2025 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded at the running back position, and many different players could be exciting additions to the Denver Broncos. At this stage, nobody really expects Boise State star Ashton Jeanty to still be on the board when the Broncos pick at 20 overall, but there are a plethora of other backs who could be game-changing additions to this roster.

Omarion Hampton of North Carolina has been discussed. Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are routinely projected to go to the Broncos in mock draft scenarios. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson is frequently connected to Denver.

But what if the best fit at running back for this team is someone nobody is really thinking about? In a class loaded with good players, which guy is getting overlooked.

Broncos could target Kansas State star DJ Giddens in 2025 NFL Draft

Not many folks talk about DJ Giddens a lot these days. The Kansas State star has been getting thrown into some late top-five running back rankings as more and more people watch him play, realizing that this is one of the best three-down backs in a class that is loaded with them.

FBS running backs to average 6.0+ yards per carry on 200+ rush attempts last season:



Ashton Jeanty, Boise St. (7.0, 374 carries)

RJ Harvey, UCF (6.8, 232)

DJ Giddens, Kansas St. (6.6, 205)

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (6.4, 240)

Quinton Cooley, Liberty (6.1, 205) https://t.co/7y4GEKYsUE pic.twitter.com/syBJcoiqsg — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 24, 2025

His athletic traits for a big-bodied back are off the charts. At 6-feet tall, Giddens is 212 pounds and had a 39.5-inch vertical jump with a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. That's certainly home run speed, but how explosive is this guy? He ranked in the 98th (almost 99th) percentile with a 1.49-second 10-yard split.

Anybody who breaks a record set by Darren Sproles at Kansas State is going to draw attention from NFL teams, but maybe especially Sean Payton. Nobody maximized Darren Sproles's unique talents at the NFL level like Sean Payton, and Giddens averaged 6.55 yards per carry this past season to beat Sproles's mark of 6.49 yards per carry.

That is a standout number and something that nobody at Kansas State has broken since 2003.

Given his size, speed, athletic traits, production, and three-down abilities, maybe we're all sleeping a little too much on Giddens as a possible second-round pick for the Broncos in this draft class. Another huge factor that will matter tremendously for a team like the Broncos?

Giddens had just one fumble over his last two seasons (478 total touches). We saw both Javonte Williams and Audric Estimé get themselves into hot water last year due to fumbles and ball security is so important to keeping an offensive operation on schedule. Giddens is one of a couple of guys (TreVeyon Henderson another) who was a shining example of ball security over the last handful of years.

The Broncos obviously need someone to come in and be their lead running back in the rotation and Giddens has all of those traits. In a deep class of prospects, he's perhaps been hiding right under all of our noses.