The Denver Broncos could embark on a search for another joker for 2025. Let's rank the five most likely joker players for the team. The team signed Evan Engram in free agency, which is a great start, but the offense simply needs more weapons now.

The 2025 NFL Draft could be the last realistic chance that this team has at finding a younger and more long-term joker solution.

With them having three picks in the top-100 and their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos have a great shot to add another game-changer on offense. Let's rank the most likely joker players for the Broncos.

Ranking most likely "joker" players for the Broncos in the 2025 season

5. Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

The Denver Broncos are hosting Harold Fannin Jr on a pre-draft, top-30 visit. One of the more interesting prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin does not turn 21 years old until the summer and has been compared to Juwan Johnson in his NFL.com draft profile.

He also caught a whopping 117 passes and was a total menace on the field in the 2024 college football season for Bowling Green. There are a ton of varying opinions out there on Fannin, and it does seem like he could be had in the third round, so perhaps the Broncos look to draft him with their 85th pick.

He's got similar measurables to Evan Engram, for what that is worth.

4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

One of two Ohio State RBs on this list, Quinshon Judkins can truly do a little bit of everything and is likely going within the 25-50 pick range in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos might be overdrafting him a tad bit at pick 20, but also may miss out in him at pick 51, so they'll have to approach this situation a bit carefully if they hope to get him on the roster.

He's a fierce runner with receiving ability.

3. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Another RB on this list, Omarion Hampton seems to be the consensus second-best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft class behind Ashton Jeanty. Hampton could truly go in the top-10, and if he is there at pick 20, the Broncos could spring on the chance.

Hampton has good size and is overall a very complete running back. He's got three-down ability and profiles as a sure-thing at the NFL level.

2. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Someone who has a similar skillset to Aaron Jones, TreVeyon Henderson is another do-it-all running back and someone who might be the best overall fit of any player in the entire draft for the Denver Broncos. He takes care of the football, has home-run speed, and is a solid receiving back.

There really isn't a whole lot to dislike about Henderson, and if the Broncos are high enough on him, they should pull the trigger with pick 20 and not look back. He'd instantly be the RB1 and could take most of the carries on the offensive side if the ball for years to come.

1. Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram definitely fits the definition of a joker for Sean Payton, and being that he is on the team, he is the most likely player at the moment to serve in this role. Not a true in-line tight end, Engram still possesses elite receiving ability and has caught a ton of passes during his time in the NFL.