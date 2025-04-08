The Denver Broncos seemed to do well in the 2024 NFL Draft. Can they have the same result in the 2025 NFL Draft? Denver can really go in a number of different directions in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that's because George Paton and Sean Payton have done such a solid job with this roster in recent years.

Denver doesn't have to reach on a QB and have other important positions like left tackle, EDGE rusher, and other solidified. The Broncos are actually close to being able to draft for luxury, which is wild to think about.

There are some ideal scenarios that might be able to happen in the NFL Draft if all goes well. Let's look at three of them here.

3 ideal scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft

Scenario no. 1: Ashton Jeanty falls into their laps at pick 20

One of the ideal scenarios, and this might be the most ideal, is Ashton Jeanty from Boise State somehow falling into their laps at pick 20. Given the needs of certain teams, it really isn't likely that Jeanty falls this far. He's also the best offensive prospect in the entire NFL Draft in the eyes of many.

In a stacked running back class, it's pretty much Ashton Jeanty and everyone else. He could truly go off the board as soon as pick six to the Las Vegas Raiders, but the New York Jets at pick seven, Chicago Bears at pick 10, and Dallas Cowboys at pick 12 could all take him as well.

If Denver wants the player, they'll likely have to trade up, but I guess you can never say never...

Scenario no. 2: Team has an offer to trade back from pick 20 and can acquire additional Day 2 capital

Another ideal scenario that could happen is the Denver Broncos having a strong trade offer to trade down from the 20th overall pick, which could lead them to acquire additional Day 2 capital. A team willing and wanting to trade up with Denver may be taking a QB. Perhaps Shedeur Sanders falls down the board, and the New York Giants, who maybe take Travis Hunter at pick three, want to move up into pick 20?

Of this specific scenario, the most ideal scenario inside of this one is indeed a desperate team wanting to come up to pick 20 for a QB. It's likely that Denver could get a massive haul of picks. They'd surely end up with additional capital in Round 2 and maybe even Round 3.

Scenario no. 3: Broncos end up with TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka

The last ideal scenario that the Broncos could try to accomplish is getting both TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka on the team. Denver has picks 20 and 51, so it's not likely that they'd be able to stay with those picks to land either player. Denver could likely have to take one player at pick 20 and then move up from the 51st slot for the other.

But it could be worth it, as Henderson brings the type of RB that the offense is missing, and Egbuka is a legitimate "Z" wide receiver who possesses the exact skillset that the team's WR room is currently missing. Frankly, this would be the most ideal scenario in my eyes.