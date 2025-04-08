There is no guarantee that the New York Jets would even trade Garrett Wilson, but the Denver Broncos could make a strong offer for the stud playmaker. Earlier in the 2025 NFL Offseason, it seemed like Garrett Wilson was at his breaking point with the Jets.

Wilson was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has dealt with three years of dysfunction and poor QB play, but he has still put up 1,000 yards in each season of his career. Wilson is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL and is due for a contract extension this offseason.

Moreover, the Jets GM is Darren Mougey, a former Broncos executive who spent years with the franchise. Denver's front office has a direct and close line to Mougey, so you have to wonder if Denver could fire up the trade talks again this offseason.

It is not a guarantee that the Jets would entertain any sort of offer for Garrett Wilson, but being that there's a new regime in town, anything is on the table.

Let's make a trade proposal for the Denver Broncos to land Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets.

Grade the Trade Proposal: Broncos add an elite WR in deal with the Jets

Here is what I came up with; the Denver Broncos send Courtland Sutton, a 3rd-round pick, and a 6th-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Garrett Wilson. I really struggled with this compensation, as both Wilson and Sutton could both sign similar contract extensions in terms of average value.

Garrett Wilson's value on a contract extension according to spotrac.com is a three-year deal worth $23.2 million per season.

Courtland Sutton's value on a contract extension according to spotrac.com is a three-year deal worth $26.6 million per year.

Personally, I would disagree with these numbers, but each player should come in around the same figure. Garrett Wilson is younger and better, so with that being in mind, I knew I could not just trade Sutton for Wilson straight-up. Picks 85 and 191 head to the Jets, which would leave Denver with their own 1st, 2nd, 4th, and two remaining 6th-round picks.

Now yes, Wilson and Sutton are different types of players. Sutton is an "X" receiver; a big-bodied, downfield target, and Wilson is more of a "Z" receiver; someone who doesn't overwhelm with size but excells at route-running and separating, especially with shorter routes.

The Broncos could hope that Devaughn Vele develops into that Z receiver for Denver in the event they'd trade Wilson, or they could simply dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to find that type of player.

Overall, this trade offer could be competitive enough to land Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets.