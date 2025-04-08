The Denver Broncos are close to fielding a contending roster, so they should consider trading up for these three prospects. I would honestly expect Denver to keep their draft picks, especially in the first and second round, but if a certain prospect begins to tumble down the board, you'd have to at least expect the Broncos to attempt to trade up, right?

With how close this team could be, trading up for a blue-chip prospect might be the missing piece for this roster, a group of players who went 10-7 and shocked the NFL world in the 2024 season. Here are a few prospects the Broncos must consider trading up for.

3 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Broncos must consider trading up for

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty truly needs no introduction, as he is the best running back in one of the deepest RB drafts in the history of the NFL Draft. I do believe that with the amount of RB talent there is, the sheer skill of Jeanty is being overlooked a hair.

This player truly might be a generational prospect and could end up being an elite running back in the NFL in year one. Right now, you can find mocks that have Jeanty going as high as pick six to the Las Vegas Raiders, but many other mocks have him heading to the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12.

Well, if Ashton Jeanty doesn't go at pick 12 to the Cowboys, could the Denver Broncos try and trade up to that 13th overall pick with the Miami Dolphins for Jeanty? It's plausible.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is a complete tight end prospect and could probably already be the best TE on the roster. Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, but Ingram is not a true in-line tight end and is more of a big-bodied wide receiver with a TE designation.

Still, though, signing Engram was a great move, and the Broncos do now have a good tight end room. Well, being able to also add someone like Tyler Warren would not only give the Broncos another tight end who can catch passes, but it would surely also open things up for the other weapons on offense, and it would simply create a huge mismatch for the offense.

If Tyler Warren were to make it past the Indianapolis Colts at pick 14, I could see a scenario where the Broncos desire to trade up.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham could easily hear his named called with one of the first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that kind of furthers the point that the Denver Broncos should try and trade up for him if he starts to drop a bit. Now yes, all 32 teams would love to have someone as skill as Graham, as he is the best defensive tackle prospect in the NFL Draft and obviously plays a hugely important position in the NFL.

With Denver already having a top DL in the NFL, why not continue adding to it? The team currently has all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach only under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, so big changes could be on the horizon, especially if they'd be able to get someone as talented as Mason Graham.